Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 30-point this season

Mason Marchment and Nick Suzuki led the @DallasStars and @CanadiensMTL to seven-goal wins on the road as Monday’s slate comes to a close.#NHLStats: https://t.co/suYji47gus pic.twitter.com/1YtRWvzQOZ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 12, 2024

1. Nathan MacKinnon, first to 30 points

Nathan MacKinnon (7-23-30 in 16 GP) tied Joe Sakic (16 GP in 1992-93) as the third-fastest player in @Avalanche franchise history to record 30 points in a season, behind Peter Stastny (14 GP in 1987-88) and Michel Goulet (15 GP in 1987-88).#NHLStats: https://t.co/suYji47gus pic.twitter.com/Cu6G0zR4Cf – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 12, 2024

Last night, there were six games on the NHL schedule.The Canadiens and Sabres faced off in the afternoon (the Habs won 7-5) , but five other games were played later in the evening.Here are the results and highlights:Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche played their 16th game of the season yesterday.And the best player in the world, with one assist, collected his 30th point of the year. He is the first player to achieve such a feat in 2024-2025.In team history, he is the third fastest to reach this plateau.

Among the league’s top scorers, Kirill Kaprizov follows close behind with 28 points.

SAMMY G Samuel Girard scores against his former team in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/oXTYjNRW0k – NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2024

But when it came to the Avalanche-Preds matchup, it was Colorado who prevailed 3-2 in overtime.

Another defeat for Nashville and suddenly nothing is going right…

The team finds itself in last place in the NHL, tied with the Canadiens (5-9-2).

Despite yesterday’s win, the Habs haven’t gained any ground.

2. Six Stars goals in the first period

I feel sorry for the Penguins fans who bought tickets to their favorite team’s game yesterday.

They certainly didn’t have a good night. In the first period, the Stars, who were the opponents, scored six goals. After 20 minutes of play, it was already 6-0.

We got a goalie change and it’s only halfway through the FIRST PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/RppQoPtcNj – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 12, 2024

3 (Re)welcome to the line-up, Matvei

Halfway through the first period, it was already the end for Joel Blomqvist.What a horror!The match ended 7-1.Mason Marchment, who scored the goal that ousted Blomqvist from the game, finished with five points, including four in the first period (!).

In the Flyers-Sharks game, Erik Johnson didn’t even have time to celebrate his goal before he had to throw in the gloves.

Erik Johnson scores a goal and then immediately gets into a fight Gordie Howe hatty watch pic.twitter.com/GpUwDtvOeY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2024

Within seconds, he was one Gordie Howe hat-trick away.

He didn’t manage to collect one, however.

MICHKOV MAKES NO MISTAKE ON THE BREAKAWAY pic.twitter.com/DPXa9ZlKcO – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 12, 2024

Michkov hit the ‘Are you not entertained?!’ celly pic.twitter.com/3c9zprFTXh – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 12, 2024

4. Good start for Jonathan Huberdeau

The real hero of the game was Matvei Michkov. In his return to the lineup, he collected a goal and an assist.The game needed a shootout and he scored a superb goal for the win.Final score: 4-3 Flyers.The Russian had been left out of the last two games.In his second season with the Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau has collected just 52 points.

That’s not nearly enough for a guy with 115 points in 2021-2022 and a lot of money.

But in 2024-2025, you get the feeling he wants to improve. This summer, he asked his coaches for help, and it’s paying off so far. In 16 games, he already has 10 points, including six goals.

5. 10th straight game with at least one point for Martin Necas

Half his total from last year.Calgary finally won its duel with the Kings by a score of 3-1.Mikael Backlund picked up a goal and an assist in the win.Goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots.One of the players of the moment right now is Martin Necas.In a Hurricanes win in Vegas last night, Necas picked up an assist to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 10.

Earlier, I mentioned MacKinnon and Kaprizov. Well, Necas is just behind them among the NHL’s top scorers (24).

Martin Necas has been feelin’ it lately! pic.twitter.com/9DsJUreq1C – NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2024

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, aren’t losing anymore.

With this 5-2 victory, they won an 11th game and now have an 11-3 record.Carolina has won nine of its last 10 games.

In yesterday’s game, even Jesperi Kotkaniemi joined the party.

KK adds to the Canes’ lead in Vegas pic.twitter.com/6fissJLabo – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2024

You know it goes well when KK scores….

Overtime

– To force overtime.

SAVED ON THE GOAL LINE pic.twitter.com/shS8r6gMXz – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2024

– Pretty much sums up Nashville’s season.

Michael McCarron is shaken up after a hit by Mikko Rantanen. pic.twitter.com/ITjW6cGLKj – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2024

– Marchment leads the charge.

– Seven games on the bill tonight.