Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 30-point this season

Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 30-point this seasonAuteur: Jennifer Davis
Mason Marchment and Nick Suzuki led the @DallasStars and @CanadiensMTL to seven-goal wins on the road as Monday’s slate comes to a close.#NHLStats: https://t.co/suYji47gus pic.twitter.com/1YtRWvzQOZ
Nathan MacKinnon (7-23-30 in 16 GP) tied Joe Sakic (16 GP in 1992-93) as the third-fastest player in @Avalanche franchise history to record 30 points in a season, behind Peter Stastny (14 GP in 1987-88) and Michel Goulet (15 GP in 1987-88).#NHLStats: https://t.co/suYji47gus pic.twitter.com/Cu6G0zR4Cf
Among the league’s top scorers, Kirill Kaprizov follows close behind with 28 points.
SAMMY G
Samuel Girard scores against his former team in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/oXTYjNRW0k
Another defeat for Nashville and suddenly nothing is going right…
Despite yesterday’s win, the Habs haven’t gained any ground.
I feel sorry for the Penguins fans who bought tickets to their favorite team’s game yesterday.
They certainly didn’t have a good night. In the first period, the Stars, who were the opponents, scored six goals. After 20 minutes of play, it was already 6-0.
SIX. NOTHING. DALLAS. pic.twitter.com/0VbA03puNS
We got a goalie change and it’s only halfway through the FIRST PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/RppQoPtcNj
In the Flyers-Sharks game, Erik Johnson didn’t even have time to celebrate his goal before he had to throw in the gloves.
Erik Johnson scores a goal and then immediately gets into a fight
Gordie Howe hatty watch pic.twitter.com/GpUwDtvOeY
He didn’t manage to collect one, however.
MICHKOV MAKES NO MISTAKE ON THE BREAKAWAY pic.twitter.com/DPXa9ZlKcO
Michkov hit the ‘Are you not entertained?!’ celly pic.twitter.com/3c9zprFTXh
That’s not nearly enough for a guy with 115 points in 2021-2022 and a lot of money.
But in 2024-2025, you get the feeling he wants to improve. This summer, he asked his coaches for help, and it’s paying off so far. In 16 games, he already has 10 points, including six goals.
HUBERDEAU. 2-0. pic.twitter.com/0m9PfZk6ed
Earlier, I mentioned MacKinnon and Kaprizov. Well, Necas is just behind them among the NHL’s top scorers (24).
Martin Necas has been feelin’ it lately! pic.twitter.com/9DsJUreq1C
The Hurricanes, on the other hand, aren’t losing anymore.
In yesterday’s game, even Jesperi Kotkaniemi joined the party.
KK adds to the Canes’ lead in Vegas pic.twitter.com/6fissJLabo
You know it goes well when KK scores….
Overtime
– To force overtime.
SAVED ON THE GOAL LINE pic.twitter.com/shS8r6gMXz
– Pretty much sums up Nashville’s season.
Michael McCarron is shaken up after a hit by Mikko Rantanen. pic.twitter.com/ITjW6cGLKj
– Marchment leads the charge.
– Seven games on the bill tonight.