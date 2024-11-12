Skip to content
Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 30-point this season

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Nathan MacKinnon, the first with 30-point this season
Last night, there were six games on the NHL schedule.

The Canadiens and Sabres faced off in the afternoon (the Habs won 7-5), but five other games were played later in the evening.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Nathan MacKinnon, first to 30 points

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche played their 16th game of the season yesterday.

And the best player in the world, with one assist, collected his 30th point of the year. He is the first player to achieve such a feat in 2024-2025.

In team history, he is the third fastest to reach this plateau.

Among the league’s top scorers, Kirill Kaprizov follows close behind with 28 points.

But when it came to the Avalanche-Preds matchup, it was Colorado who prevailed 3-2 in overtime.

Another defeat for Nashville and suddenly nothing is going right…

The team finds itself in last place in the NHL, tied with the Canadiens (5-9-2).

Despite yesterday’s win, the Habs haven’t gained any ground.

2. Six Stars goals in the first period

I feel sorry for the Penguins fans who bought tickets to their favorite team’s game yesterday.

They certainly didn’t have a good night. In the first period, the Stars, who were the opponents, scored six goals. After 20 minutes of play, it was already 6-0.

Halfway through the first period, it was already the end for Joel Blomqvist.

What a horror!

The match ended 7-1.

Mason Marchment, who scored the goal that ousted Blomqvist from the game, finished with five points, including four in the first period (!).

3 (Re)welcome to the line-up, Matvei

In the Flyers-Sharks game, Erik Johnson didn’t even have time to celebrate his goal before he had to throw in the gloves.

Within seconds, he was one Gordie Howe hat-trick away.

He didn’t manage to collect one, however.

The real hero of the game was Matvei Michkov. In his return to the lineup, he collected a goal and an assist.

The game needed a shootout and he scored a superb goal for the win.

Final score: 4-3 Flyers.

The Russian had been left out of the last two games.

4. Good start for Jonathan Huberdeau

In his second season with the Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau has collected just 52 points.

That’s not nearly enough for a guy with 115 points in 2021-2022 and a lot of money.

But in 2024-2025, you get the feeling he wants to improve. This summer, he asked his coaches for help, and it’s paying off so far. In 16 games, he already has 10 points, including six goals.

Half his total from last year.

Calgary finally won its duel with the Kings by a score of 3-1.

Mikael Backlund picked up a goal and an assist in the win.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots.

5. 10th straight game with at least one point for Martin Necas

One of the players of the moment right now is Martin Necas.

In a Hurricanes win in Vegas last night, Necas picked up an assist to extend his streak of games with at least one point to 10.

Earlier, I mentioned MacKinnon and Kaprizov. Well, Necas is just behind them among the NHL’s top scorers (24).

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, aren’t losing anymore.

With this 5-2 victory, they won an 11th game and now have an 11-3 record.

Carolina has won nine of its last 10 games.

In yesterday’s game, even Jesperi Kotkaniemi joined the party.

You know it goes well when KK scores….


Overtime

– To force overtime.

– Pretty much sums up Nashville’s season.

– Marchment leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Seven games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

