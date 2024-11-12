Lane Hutson has yet to score this season

Lane Hutson has yet to score this seasonAuteur: David Miller
Let’s take a look at the list of players who didn’t score often this season for the Canadiens.
But two names that come to mind first are Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson. The two guys, who are the club’s offensive engines, have yet to find the back of the net.
Should we be concerned that both players have yet to find the back of the net? After 16 games this season, or about 20% of the campaign, it’s fair to wonder, yes.
But just because they suck doesn’t mean they can’t score, so it’s not the end of the world. After all, they still manage to generate offense.
Lane Hutson on the 1st powerplay and Caufield scores his 11th!
: RDS pic.twitter.com/Y1Z9iwTMnN
– RDS (@RDSca) November 11, 2024
You can tell Lane Hutson, who has never scored in the Bettman Tour, that he’s among the most productive rookies in NHL history in terms of assists in his first 18 NHL games, but he probably can’t wait to score goals.
Contributing a couple of helpers in his @CanadiensMTL 7-5 win against the Sabres earlier today, 20-year old rookie defenseman Lane Hutson is now up to 10 assists through 16 games this season. With 12 in his first 18, he sits behind just 6 others on this list of playmaking starts pic.twitter.com/mo4hxoEUpc
– StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 12, 2024
What this tells me is that the defender, as we can see, needs to improve the quality of his shot. We already knew that, but there’s more evidence of that in light of what we’ve seen over the past month.
We’re sure he’ll never have the range of Shea Weber, but still: he’s got to be better.
“One of the toughest defensemen to ever play the game.”
Shea Weber, welcome to the @HockeyHallFame!
More from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/aHAxcS9q45 pic.twitter.com/tjUeaJPJrC
– NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2024
The good news? Hutson is playing well on the ice, developing and has the confidence of his coaches. He’s the third-highest scorer in his draft class (2022) so far this season, behind Slaf and Logan Cooley… who each have just one more point than him. #11
That’s all there is to it.
It’s probably early to talk about it, but as it’s a rare bright spot in the #CHsseason… quick question about the race for the Calder Trophy.
The 3 leaders in this race: Logan Stankoven, Matvei Michkov and Lane Hutson.
Stankoven has 13 points in 14 games as… pic.twitter.com/1Rwnwu9m63
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) November 12, 2024
