Trevor Zegras or a coach firing: Bruins want major change

The hockey topic of the day yesterday in Montreal was Gerard Gallant. The Canadiens denied ever having met him, as you no doubt know.But the question it raises is this: would the Canadiens be willing to hire someone to back up Martin St-Louis with a lot of experience?

That’s a common criticism.

On this subject, we wonder if there are any links to be made with the Boston Bruins, a club that really wants to do something big to shake things up a bit.

That’s what’s being said publicly right now.

Rumors are heating up around the @NHLBruins as fans await a potential shake-up. An NHL source says to be on the lookout! Could GM Don Sweeney trade for scoring talent, or is a coaching change imminent? via @MurphysLaw74https://t.co/Mo3CnjCpPd – RG (@RGSafePlay) November 12, 2024

According to what Jimmy Murphy wrote in a piece for Responsible Gambler , the possibility of picking up Trevor Zegras in Anaheim is currently being evaluated in Boston.The problem? Transactions are rare at this stage of the season.If a transaction proves impossible in November, the idea of firing Jim Montgomery in the short term is also on the table, as a way of striking a blow. In the NHL, firing a coach is always a judgment call.

Even if the Bruins are in third place in their division, the guys aren’t playing up to par these days.

On yesterday’s 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Joel Quenneville and Todd McLellan are two of the most talked-about names right now.

Friedman on 32TP says chatter has started around teams possibly looking at Joel Quenneville and Todd McLellan as candidates for a coaching change. EF on the Bruins: “I think even if Boston made a change, I think a guy like Jim Montgomery would be a candidate in some other places” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 12, 2024

He also said that if Boston made a change, a Jim Montgomery would be a candidate elsewhere. He seems to be well regarded throughout the National Hockey League.Jim Montgomery is currently at the end of his contract.

Should the Montrealer lose his job, I wonder if Kent Hughes would contact him. After all, we know that Kent Hughes has a lot of respect for him, and you’d think that one day he’d want to hire him in Montreal.

I’m not saying that he would accept an assistant position in Montreal while still being paid by the Bruins, and I’m not saying that Kent Hughes wants to change his head coach.

What I’m saying is that, even though it probably wouldn’t make any difference, Kent Hughes could still call Montgomery to see if there’s a fit. It doesn’t cost anything, a simple call…

Overtime

– Speaking of coaches in danger: Mike Sullivan.

Are we entering ‘Penguins coaching change’ territory? Mike Sullivan will get scooped up somewhere fast, but something’s gotta give in Pittsburgh. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 12, 2024

– Hum…

“No one in the sport would be surprised if the Blue Jays finally got their hands on the big fish .” https://t.co/UVyzMjPgzr – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 12, 2024

– What do you think?

Carey Price will join his friend Shea Weber in hockey immortality next year. Read this column by @renlavoietva.https://t.co/rmY9Ntbg2W – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2024

– Speaking of the Temple.

#Habs players who were on the 2021 squad that went to the Stanley Cup Final in Toronto last night to watch former captain Shea Weber get inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame courtesy: Angela Price/IG pic.twitter.com/42NVKSKzIF – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 12, 2024

– It begins.