Trevor Zegras or a coach firing: Bruins want major change

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Trevor Zegras or a coach firing: Bruins want major change
The hockey topic of the day yesterday in Montreal was Gerard Gallant. The Canadiens denied ever having met him, as you no doubt know.

But the question it raises is this: would the Canadiens be willing to hire someone to back up Martin St-Louis with a lot of experience?

That’s a common criticism.

On this subject, we wonder if there are any links to be made with the Boston Bruins, a club that really wants to do something big to shake things up a bit.

That’s what’s being said publicly right now.

According to what Jimmy Murphy wrote in a piece for Responsible Gambler, the possibility of picking up Trevor Zegras in Anaheim is currently being evaluated in Boston.

The problem? Transactions are rare at this stage of the season.

If a transaction proves impossible in November, the idea of firing Jim Montgomery in the short term is also on the table, as a way of striking a blow. In the NHL, firing a coach is always a judgment call.

Even if the Bruins are in third place in their division, the guys aren’t playing up to par these days.

On yesterday’s 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Joel Quenneville and Todd McLellan are two of the most talked-about names right now.

He also said that if Boston made a change, a Jim Montgomery would be a candidate elsewhere. He seems to be well regarded throughout the National Hockey League.

Jim Montgomery is currently at the end of his contract.

Should the Montrealer lose his job, I wonder if Kent Hughes would contact him. After all, we know that Kent Hughes has a lot of respect for him, and you’d think that one day he’d want to hire him in Montreal.

I’m not saying that he would accept an assistant position in Montreal while still being paid by the Bruins, and I’m not saying that Kent Hughes wants to change his head coach.

What I’m saying is that, even though it probably wouldn’t make any difference, Kent Hughes could still call Montgomery to see if there’s a fit. It doesn’t cost anything, a simple call…


Overtime

– Speaking of coaches in danger: Mike Sullivan.

– Hum…

– What do you think?

– Speaking of the Temple.

– It begins.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

