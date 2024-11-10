Patrik Laine: a return in November?

A few hours ago, Patrik Laine was spotted skating . It was the first time he had been seen on skates since injuring himself during the preparatory schedule.Of course, the question is: when will he be back in action?

According to what Renaud Lavoie said this evening, if all continues to go well, it’s not impossible that Laine could be back in action by the end of November.

Patrik Laine could be back in the game by the end of the month… if all goes well, insists @renlavoietva: https: //t.co/kwY8EZb5eV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2024

Because Laine hasn’t had surgery, the timetable for his return is different. After all, he began to heal more quickly, which explains his return to the ice a few weeks after his injury.

The Habs will rely on the player’s progress because there’s no hurry. It’s too lateto save the Habs’ season.

It’s also important to remember that when Laine returns, he won’t have played for nearly a year. He won’t be as dominant as he was when he was scoring 40 goals a year in Winnipeg.

He’ll need time. You can’t dominate in 2024 when, on November 9, you look like this.

Patrik Laine was seen skating at the Habs practice facility in Brossard today pic.twitter.com/ph5mE64ioh – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 9, 2024

But even if he won’t be perfect when he returns, his return will make his teammates more confident and he could be a (small) lifeline. He’ll put pressure on everyone to be in their seats and fight for playing time.

To be continued.

– If Patrik Laine returns in November, he could be an option for the Four Nations confrontation. Not necessarily as early as December 2, but as a replacement later on, perhaps?