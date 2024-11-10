Friedman: Slafkovsky could score 30 goals this season

Juraj Slafkovsky had a great first full season last year.He racked up 20 goals and 30 assists, and a lot was expected of him this year.

Without saying he’s not producing up to expectations, as he does have 8 points in 11 games this season, his one little goal raises a few questions.

Definitely, he’s not scoring enough for the fans, a bit like Cole Caufield last season.

But that doesn’t mean he’s having a bad season.

We know that Slafkovsky finished the season on fire and we expect him to score at a more frantic pace between now and April.

That’s what Elliotte Friedman thinks, after mentioning the young Slovak in his latest 32 Thoughts.

In this week’s edition of 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC looks at the fallout from the NCAA’s decision to make CHL players eligible for Division I hockey and how it will open the door to chaos and options for players. Presented by @GMCcanada https://t.co/9mkF8aDNic – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2024

The Insider recently caught up with Slafkovsky, and point #15 of his article relates to the Montreal Canadiens forward He asked him if he had a goal in mind for 2024-25.To this, he replied that he always does. Friedman then asked if it was above or below 35 goals.

Slaf replied with a smile, “It’s around that.”

Mentioning that he’s only one goal away at the moment, Friedman predicts that he’ll “warm up” and could score 30 goals.

It’ll be tough for the Slovak, but we know he has the skills to do it.

In the first 11 games, it just wasn’t working out for Slafkovsky, but that can all change.

The Habs could very well benefit from a return to form for #20 if he starts scoring goals at a higher rate.

Let’s hope the Slovak can rediscover the form he showed at the end of last season.