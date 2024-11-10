Friedman: Slafkovsky could score 30 goals this season

Friedman: Slafkovsky could score 30 goals this seasonAuteur: Emily Smith
Without saying he’s not producing up to expectations, as he does have 8 points in 11 games this season, his one little goal raises a few questions.
Definitely, he’s not scoring enough for the fans, a bit like Cole Caufield last season.
But that doesn’t mean he’s having a bad season.
That’s what Elliotte Friedman thinks, after mentioning the young Slovak in his latest 32 Thoughts.
In this week’s edition of 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC looks at the fallout from the NCAA’s decision to make CHL players eligible for Division I hockey and how it will open the door to chaos and options for players.
Presented by @GMCcanada https://t.co/9mkF8aDNic
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2024
Slaf replied with a smile, “It’s around that.”
Mentioning that he’s only one goal away at the moment, Friedman predicts that he’ll “warm up” and could score 30 goals.
It’ll be tough for the Slovak, but we know he has the skills to do it.
In the first 11 games, it just wasn’t working out for Slafkovsky, but that can all change.
Let’s hope the Slovak can rediscover the form he showed at the end of last season.