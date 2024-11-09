Anthony Stolarz makes a bare-handed save

Anthony Stolarz makes a bare-handed saveAuteur: Christopher Brown
Here’s a rundown.
Indeed, Stolarz was once again solid in front of the Leafs’ cage, but what really caught the eye was his bare-handed save.
Another look at Anthony Stolarz’s bare-handed save! https://t.co/vlJB46SkoY pic.twitter.com/UngiBeGdAL
– NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2024
It’s a truly epic scene for the Leafs goalie, who can be seen proudly showing everyone that he does indeed have the puck frozen in his right hand.
In short, it’s an impressive save from Stolarz, who has established himself as an excellent number-one goalie for the Maple Leafs since the start of the season.
They’re among the NHL’s best players, and it’s not for nothing that they fought to the very end for the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the season’s top scorer.
However, neither of them is currently at the top of the NHL, and it’s not Connor McDavid either, who’s off to a rocky start to the season.
Instead, it’s Kirll Kaprizov who sits atop the NHL with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 14 games.
The Minnesota Wild’s Russian winger is simply too good for the NHL right now, while yesterday, in a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, he has already recorded a 6ᵉ three-point game this season.
Kirill Kaprizov is unstoppable this season.
He’s up to 25 points in 14 games! pic.twitter.com/s8UGj3GUtp
– NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2024
That’s 18 points in six games. And in the other eight games, he’s got nine points, which is also impressive.
Yeah, Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, Marian Gaborik, and Mikko Koivu are some of the best in #mnwild history.
Kirill Kaprizov is on pace to be the GOAT Wild player in short order.
He is so dynamic and smart with the puck. Elite talent.
2-1-3 tonight for 97pic.twitter.com/AA08U4UOcF
– Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) November 9, 2024
The Russian is a true star player, and let’s hope Ivan Demidov can follow in his footsteps and do the same with the Montreal Canadiens.
3. Sidney Crosby’s gang gets the better of Alex Ovechkin’s
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin faced off for the umpteenth time in their careers, and this time it was Crosby’s team that came out on top.
Ovechkin was cleared from the scoresheet, while Crosby picked up an assist on Erik Karlsson’s first goal of the game.
Karlsson ripped this one home from right between the circles pic.twitter.com/R3pirJei2F
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 9, 2024
Finally, in the night’s latest match-up, we were treated to a duel between the last two expansion teams, as the Vegas Golden Knights were in Seattle to take on the Kraken.
THAT’S KRAKEN HOCKEY, BABY!
Jared McCann ices this one for the @SeattleKraken with an @Energizer OT winner. pic.twitter.com/7m0cVzBWUX
– NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2024
I’d also like to note the incredible start to the season by a certain Pavel Dorofeyev, who already has eight goals and 11 points in 14 games.
Tic-tac-toe, V-G-K
Pavel Dorofeyev nets his fifth goal in the last six games and now leads Vegas in scoring on the season pic.twitter.com/hKpQXgMiuS
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 9, 2024
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s four results.
Friday concluded with Kirill Kaprizov posting his sixth three-point night of the season to overtake Nathan MacKinnon (6-19-25 in 14 GP) for the League-lead in points.#NHLStats: https://t.co/9E5nowtn0N pic.twitter.com/OMYRNdkEXB
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2024
– Here are the night’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.