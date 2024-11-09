Yesterday, on this Friday night, there were only four games in the National Hockey League.Despite the small number of games, there was plenty of action and highlights.

Here’s a rundown.

The Toronto Maple Leafs took on division rivals last night, as the Detroit Red Wings visited Toronto.It was an important duel, as the Red Wings tried to close to within a point of the Maple Leafs.But in the end, Detroit failed to surprise Toronto, as the Leafs prevailed 3-1, thanks in large part to their goaltender, Anthony Stolarz.

Indeed, Stolarz was once again solid in front of the Leafs’ cage, but what really caught the eye was his bare-handed save.

Yes, yes, Stolarz stopped the play by grabbing the puck with his bare hand.

It’s a truly epic scene for the Leafs goalie, who can be seen proudly showing everyone that he does indeed have the puck frozen in his right hand.

In short, it’s an impressive save from Stolarz, who has established himself as an excellent number-one goalie for the Maple Leafs since the start of the season.

Have the Leafs finally found their goalie?Since the start of the season, just like last year, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov are at the top of the NHL in the points column.

They’re among the NHL’s best players, and it’s not for nothing that they fought to the very end for the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the season’s top scorer.

However, neither of them is currently at the top of the NHL, and it’s not Connor McDavid either, who’s off to a rocky start to the season.

Instead, it’s Kirll Kaprizov who sits atop the NHL with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 14 games.

The Minnesota Wild’s Russian winger is simply too good for the NHL right now, while yesterday, in a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, he has already recorded a 6ᵉ three-point game this season.

Kirill Kaprizov is unstoppable this season. He’s up to 25 points in 14 games! pic.twitter.com/s8UGj3GUtp – NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2024

In 14 games alone, Kaprizov has already scored at least three points in a game SIX TIMES.

That’s 18 points in six games. And in the other eight games, he’s got nine points, which is also impressive.

Yeah, Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, Marian Gaborik, and Mikko Koivu are some of the best in #mnwild history. Kirill Kaprizov is on pace to be the GOAT Wild player in short order. He is so dynamic and smart with the puck. Elite talent. 2-1-3 tonight for 97pic.twitter.com/AA08U4UOcF – Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) November 9, 2024

With two goals and an assist last night, Kaprizov is quickly becoming the best player in Minnesota Wild history.

The Russian is a true star player, and let’s hope Ivan Demidov can follow in his footsteps and do the same with the Montreal Canadiens.

3. Sidney Crosby’s gang gets the better of Alex Ovechkin’s

It was a classic duel last night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins visited the Washington Capitals.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin faced off for the umpteenth time in their careers, and this time it was Crosby’s team that came out on top.

The Penguins won 4-2 with a goal in an empty net.

Ovechkin was cleared from the scoresheet, while Crosby picked up an assist on Erik Karlsson’s first goal of the game.

Karlsson ripped this one home from right between the circles pic.twitter.com/R3pirJei2F – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 9, 2024

Finally, in the night’s latest match-up, we were treated to a duel between the last two expansion teams, as the Vegas Golden Knights were in Seattle to take on the Kraken.

THAT’S KRAKEN HOCKEY, BABY! Jared McCann ices this one for the @SeattleKraken with an @Energizer OT winner. pic.twitter.com/7m0cVzBWUX – NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2024

It was a very close game, requiring overtime to decide between the two teams.In the end, it was Jared McCann who gave the Kraken a 4-3 victory with a beautiful deke on a breakaway.In defeat, Jack Eichel notched three assists to reach the 20-point plateau this season, when he now has 22 points in 14 games.

I’d also like to note the incredible start to the season by a certain Pavel Dorofeyev, who already has eight goals and 11 points in 14 games.

Tic-tac-toe, V-G-K Pavel Dorofeyev nets his fifth goal in the last six games and now leads Vegas in scoring on the season pic.twitter.com/hKpQXgMiuS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 9, 2024

Overtime

The 24-year-old Russian winger is just five goals away from matching his personal best of 13 from last season.

– Here are yesterday’s four results.

Friday concluded with Kirill Kaprizov posting his sixth three-point night of the season to overtake Nathan MacKinnon (6-19-25 in 14 GP) for the League-lead in points.#NHLStats: https://t.co/9E5nowtn0N pic.twitter.com/OMYRNdkEXB – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2024

– Here are the night’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.