Jacob Fowler: 30 saves last night, 6th win in 7 games

Since the start of the season, one thing has become clear about the Canadiens’ goaltenders: they’re not good enough to save the team’s defensive woes.

Indeed, apart from a few solid performances from Samuel Montembeault in the curtain-raiser, it’s been a real struggle for him and Cayden Primeau.

Both Habs goalies have been shaky since the start of the season, and haven’t consistently given the team a chance to win.

Here are the stats for the Habs’ two goalies in 2024-2025:

Samuel Montembeault: 3-6-1 record in ten games, 3.46 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.

Cayden Primeau: 1-2-1 record in four games, 4.38 goals-against average and .861 save percentage.

In short, I don’t think I need to go on and on to prove to you that the Habs’ goaltenders aren’t giving enough this season.

It’s a worrying situation for the future in the short term, but at least, in the long term, the Canadiens can continue to pin their hopes on Jacob Fowler.

The 19-year-old American sensation, drafted by the Habs in 2023 in the third round (69ᵉ overall), continues to shine impressively in the NCAA.

Jacob Fowler in 7 games for BC this season – 6-1-0

– 2 shutouts

– 1.43 GAA

– .949 sv % pic.twitter.com/Bxzsck4oue – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 9, 2024

Last night, Fowler recorded his sixth win of the season in his seventh game, as he turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 Boston College victory over the University of Maine.

Indeed, Fowler was excellent again in this game, as he made key saves at important moments in the game, including this one, when his team mishandled an opponent’s exit from the penalty box.

ELITE MINDER OF THE NETS JACOB FOWLER pic.twitter.com/ystVHO5nQO – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 9, 2024

Hagens to Leonard, and Jacob Fowler has another win, with 30 saves. https://t.co/A7OljZ50Ta – Jordan Decker (@_JordanDecker) November 9, 2024

And in overtime, Fowler once again held down the fort, allowing James Hagens to serve the winning goal to Ryan Leonard on a silver platter.

It’s a connection that could have been possible in the NHL under the colors of the Blue, White and Red, considering that the Habs are headed for a battle for the first overall pick (Hagens), but the Habs preferred to draft David Reinbacher rather than Ryan Leonard.

In short, Fowler is unstoppable this season, and so far he’s posting better stats than last season.

He’s dominant, and at just 19 years of age. He turns 20 this month, on November 24.

All in all, it’s encouraging to see Fowler performing so well, as it gives hope to Canadiens fans that the team has found its number-one goaltender of the future, and that all he has to do is be patient.

The young American is likely to play another season in the NCAA, before turning pro, most likely with the Laval Rocket.

There’s still a long way to go for Fowler, but his development is going wonderfully well so far.

Overtime

– Not to be missed today!

MONTREAL, MAKE SOME NOISE !!!! MONTREAL, MAKE SOME NOISEEEEEE!!!!#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/3AbIQhmZp3 – Y – Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) November 9, 2024

– A virtually perfect start to the season.

The Laval Rocket have a 9-1 record under new head coach Pascal Vincent after last night’s 4-3 shootout win over the Belleville Senators. The Rocket have allowed only 22 goals in 10 games. #Habs #HabsIO: pic.twitter.com/2HhfKwDaZh – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 9, 2024

– Very solid start to the season for Jack Roslovic.

#NYR castoff Jack Roslovic is right now for #RaiseUp – 9 goals in 12 games, two more last night. Stunning turnaround for player who’s found the right chemistry in Carolina that he didn’t in New York https://t.co/a9xmiF1lSw – Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) November 8, 2024

– To be continued.

Keep an eye on the Dodgers, of course. https://t.co/Hn1u9KZKE0 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 9, 2024

– Nice win for Canada.