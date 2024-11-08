Tom Brady tried to play hockey with Tie Domi

Tom Brady tried to play hockey with Tie DomiAuteur: Sarah Jones
Athletes often have a natural talent for many sports such as basketball, football or baseball, but for hockey, it’s a different story.
First time on the ice in 40 years and I got in a fight with Tie Domi pic.twitter.com/NniD7ZCM6q
– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 7, 2024
Just before entering the Devils’ locker room, Brady was asked if he thought he was going to be a natural at hockey. The good news is, he knew he was going to be bad!
Brady finally managed to stand on his skates without help, but it wasn’t fancy.
The former NFL quarterback attempted shots at the mouth of the net. Each time, the puck either went straight through or he managed to sweep a weak shot into the net. Let’s just say we didn’t expect to see him unleashing wrist shots full of power.
He’s even been taught how to fight on the ice by Domi!
Brady thinks he’d be better as a Maple Leaf center.
It’s not crazy. The Maple Leafs have a better chance of winning playing 4-on-5 than the Patriots have of winning with a quarterback who does nothing.
It’s crazy how even the best football player in history can’t play hockey. He should get some advice from J.J. Watt, who played hockey for a long time!
Overtime
– Wow!
By winning a 14,838th face-off, Sidney Crosby surpassed Patrice Bergeron at the top of history! pic.twitter.com/wwruSxCvw7
– RDS (@RDSca) November 8, 2024