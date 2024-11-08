Tom Brady tried to play hockey with Tie Domi

Athletes often have a natural talent for many sports such as basketball, football or baseball, but for hockey, it’s a different story.

First time on the ice in 40 years and I got in a fight with Tie Domi pic.twitter.com/NniD7ZCM6q – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 7, 2024

Learning to skate and shoot well is something extremely difficult, and Tom Brady recently experienced it.The GOAT of football was skating and taking a few shots on net with Tie Domi.

Just before entering the Devils’ locker room, Brady was asked if he thought he was going to be a natural at hockey. The good news is, he knew he was going to be bad!

Brady had probably never skated in his life, since Tie Domi was waiting for him on the ice with a little practice chair they give to kids. Luckily for Brady, the chair was there because he was not at all comfortable.

Brady finally managed to stand on his skates without help, but it wasn’t fancy.

The former NFL quarterback attempted shots at the mouth of the net. Each time, the puck either went straight through or he managed to sweep a weak shot into the net. Let’s just say we didn’t expect to see him unleashing wrist shots full of power.

He’s even been taught how to fight on the ice by Domi!

Brady was then asked an intense question: Who would be better between Max Domi as Patriots quarterback or Tom Brady as Maple Leafs first center?

Brady thinks he’d be better as a Maple Leaf center.

It’s not crazy. The Maple Leafs have a better chance of winning playing 4-on-5 than the Patriots have of winning with a quarterback who does nothing.

It’s crazy how even the best football player in history can’t play hockey. He should get some advice from J.J. Watt, who played hockey for a long time!

Overtime

You can see the full video of Brady trying his hand at hockey and basketball here.

– Wow!