Shea Weber: An injury from 2017 haunted him for the rest of his career

Shea Weber: An injury from 2017 haunted him for the rest of his careerAuteur: Emily Smith
During the Habs’ run to the Cup Final in the summer of 2021, Weber was hurt.
He went into the playoffs with a torn meniscus, a broken ankle, torn thumb tendons… And he also tore his groin during the series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
You’d have to be superhuman to play with injuries like that, because all he did was put bandages on his boo-boos :
That said, I don’t think we appreciate enough the work he did for the Canadiens as captain, even if he didn’t play in Montreal for very long.
In the dictionary, it should be written “Shea Weber” to describe the word “Courage”.
It’s worth remembering that the main player will be honoured at the Bell Centre on November 16, and Weber says he’s excited about the occasion.
He knows he’s probably going to cry, because there’s going to be a lot of emotion in the air:
Note that his good friend Carey Price will be eligible for induction into the Hall as early as next year… And it will be interesting to see if he, too, is admitted in his first year of eligibility.
– That would be something.
