Barry Trotz says he has a plan

Things are really bad in Nashville.

The club has signed the likes of Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei and a certain Steven Stamkos to take the club to the next level. And right now, it’s not working.

What’s next for the Preds?

Barry Trotz, the club’s GM, was very transparent on the subject. He said on the radio (102.5) that if the guys don’t get back on track, he’s going to start the process of rebuilding the team.

GM Barry Trotz on the Preds rough start and if he’s ready to change course. Via @JaredStillman “I’m trying to do some things right now… we will be limited a little because of contracts… if we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan.” pic.twitter.com/ZkpGmbLufA – Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 5, 2024

Nothing less.

Of course, the GM says that some contracts could make it more complicated… and that’s the point: the change in direction is really, really drastic on the GM’s part.

Even if he hasn’t said he’s rebuilding tomorrow morning, opening the door four months after untying the purse strings shows a very clear lack of vision on the part of the executive.

He seems to be thinking too much in the short term… like a coach.

I wonder what David Poile thinks of all this. Is he going to recommend that we don’t go ahead with a rebuild? Will the guys stand up to avoid that process?

Who knows.

But one thing is clear: even if the club wants to make room for youngsters if things continue to go badly, it’s clearly going to be harder said than done. After all, big contracts are a dime a dozen.

Filip Forsberg: $8.5 M until 2030

Steven Stamkos: $8M until 2028

Jonathan Marchessault: $5.5 M to 2029

Ryan O’Reilly: $4.5 M until 2027

Roman Josi: $9.059 M until 2028

Brady Skjei: $7M until 2031

Alexandre Carrier: $3.75 M until 2027

Jusse Saros: $7.740M from 2025 to 2033

Add to this the fact that Matt Duchene will be on the block until 2029 (at $5.55M this year and $6.55M next year, among other things) and that Kyle Turris is at $2M for four seasons.The Preds also have two salary holdbacks.

I wonder what Steven Stamkos thinks of this. After all, while he could be traded to another club that would take him, I don’t think he imagined himself signing for a club that was going to be thinking about rebuilding in 2024.

And when I say Stamkos, I can also say Marchessault, you know.