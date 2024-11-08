Delayed penalties: Joey Daccord would like goalies to be able to support the forward

Delayed penalties: Joey Daccord would like goalies to be able to support the forwardAuteur: Emma Wilson
He was the 199ᵉ overall pick in the 2015 draft, has had his ups and downs in the NCAA and AHL, but last year, at 27, he proved he’s NHL-caliber.
Recently, he came to prominence after his team’s overtime win, when he joined his team by “jumping into the pile”.
Of course, he couldn’t stay on his skates after the jump, but that just goes to show his goofy side.
Here’s the sequence in question:
Oh no Joey Daccord.. . pic.twitter.com/BBXCiZaMtX
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2024
Joey Daccord thinks he could be an offensive weapon if given the chance
: https://t.co/80DRVKK3q2 pic.twitter.com/Fq0ihgqpC8
– What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) November 7, 2024
Pette Blackburn tossed out an image of a goalie standing in front of the net to block the other goalie’s view with all his equipment.
The goalie even mentioned that he likes to practice his on-reception shots at the end of warm-ups when he’s not playing.
“I still wish I could play forward. Scoring goals is so much fun. Whenever I’m not playing, I practice my spot-kicks at the end of warm-ups. And I’ve got one no worse with my goalie gear.” – Joey Daccord
Jokingly, he occasionally tells his head coach, Dan Bylsma, that he’d like to play on the powerplay.