Delayed penalties: Joey Daccord would like goalies to be able to support the forward

Joey Daccord kind of came out of nowhere with the Seattle Kraken.

He was the 199ᵉ overall pick in the 2015 draft, has had his ups and downs in the NCAA and AHL, but last year, at 27, he proved he’s NHL-caliber.

In 2023-24, the American goaltender allowed an average of 2.46 goals per game, in addition to posting a 0.916 save percentage in 50 games.

Recently, he came to prominence after his team’s overtime win, when he joined his team by “jumping into the pile”.

Of course, he couldn’t stay on his skates after the jump, but that just goes to show his goofy side.

Here’s the sequence in question:

Joey Daccord thinks he could be an offensive weapon if given the chance : https://t.co/80DRVKK3q2 pic.twitter.com/Fq0ihgqpC8 – What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) November 7, 2024

The What Chaos! podcast released an episode featuring the Kraken keeper.You can find the full video right here After hosts Pete Blackburn and DJ Bean revisited the aforementioned footage, a rather peculiar topic surfaced.Daccord suggested that goalies should be able to join the attack on a delayed penalty, rather than heading to the bench in favor of a sixth player.He even went so far as to say that he could score five goals a year if this fictitious rule came into being.He seemed very excited about his idea.He would like to change the central red line rule for goalkeepers, which prevents them from crossing the middle during the match.

Pette Blackburn tossed out an image of a goalie standing in front of the net to block the other goalie’s view with all his equipment.

To this, Daccord countered by saying that he could very easily make deflections with the width of his goalie stick.What a conversation.

The goalie even mentioned that he likes to practice his on-reception shots at the end of warm-ups when he’s not playing.

“I still wish I could play forward. Scoring goals is so much fun. Whenever I’m not playing, I practice my spot-kicks at the end of warm-ups. And I’ve got one no worse with my goalie gear.” – Joey Daccord

Jokingly, he occasionally tells his head coach, Dan Bylsma, that he’d like to play on the powerplay.

Definitely, Daccord seems like a good person to be around and must be the type of player who can lighten the mood with his zany side.