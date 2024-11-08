Skip to content
Linus Ullmark says he doesn’t know where his “game” is at the moment

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Linus Ullmark says he doesn’t know where his “game” is at the moment
Credit: Getty Images
Linus Ullmark was acquired by the Senators this summer.

And let’s just say that things aren’t going well for the goalie in Ottawa right now.

He’s not helping the Sens win, which is a problem.

When you look at his stats, it’s clear that he’s not performing up to expectations.

His numbers are… Worrying:

  • 2-4-0 record
  • 3.02 goals-against average
  • .892 save percentage

For a number-one goalie… It’s atrocious. Ullmark knows it, and he told reporters about it earlier today.

But the problem? The man himself doesn’t know where his game is at the moment.

He’s in a difficult period:

These comments come a month after seeing him sign a major contract extension with the Senators.

On October 8, the goaltender reached an agreement with the Sens on the terms of a four-year contract extension, which will pay him a hefty salary of $8.25 million per season.

The contract will begin at the end of the season.

That said, until then, the Sens must be hoping he finds his feet.

You can’t pay a goalie who’s not doing the job $8.25 a season… And if he can’t find his game, his contract will become a nightmare for the Ottawa organization.

To be continued…


This content was created with the help of AI.

