Linus Ullmark says he doesn’t know where his “game” is at the moment

Linus Ullmark was acquired by the Senators this summer.

And let’s just say that things aren’t going well for the goalie in Ottawa right now.

He’s not helping the Sens win, which is a problem.

When you look at his stats, it’s clear that he’s not performing up to expectations.

His numbers are… Worrying:

2-4-0 record

3.02 goals-against average

.892 save percentage

For a number-one goalie… It’s atrocious. Ullmark knows it, and he told reporters about it earlier today.

But the problem? The man himself doesn’t know where his game is at the moment.

He’s in a difficult period:

Linus Ullmark on where his game is at right now: “I don’t know” #wallyvision pic.twitter.com/UbjAKTENBv – Coming In Hot (@ComingInHotSens) November 8, 2024

These comments come a month after seeing him sign a major contract extension with the Senators.On October 8, the goaltender reached an agreement with the Sens on the terms of a four-year contract extension, which will pay him a hefty salary of $8.25 million per season.The contract will begin at the end of the season.That said, until then, the Sens must be hoping he finds his feet.

You can’t pay a goalie who’s not doing the job $8.25 a season… And if he can’t find his game, his contract will become a nightmare for the Ottawa organization.

To be continued…

Overtime

– Really?

Currently at Saputo Stadium: installation of a new irrigation system Busy offseason at Stade Saputo as we install a new irrigation system, doubling the amount of sprinklers on the field! #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/taOIdK6Bvl – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) November 8, 2024

– Good news.

Alex Barré-Boulet will make his return to action for the Rocket tonight in Belleville. Connor Hughes will get his 3rd straight start in front of the cage. Jakub Dobes will assist him. The Rocket aims for an 8th straight win. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 8, 2024

– Impressive.

Pezz is already up to 4061$ with his @MovemberCA campaign! WOW! Don’t forget: a few lucky donators will win some special prizes from Pezzetta himself! To donate to support Men’s Mental Health: https://t.co/UrhzgoGbEo https://t.co/mzvY8bckVS pic.twitter.com/uKc8oi5f9n – HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 8, 2024

– This case will generate a lot of attention in the coming months.