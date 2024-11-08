Skip to content
Two goals for Macklin Celebrini, including a magnificent one

The Canadiens lost last night in New Jersey. Another defeat for Martin St-Louis’ men…

But there were also 11 other games presented across the NHL.

Let’s take a look:

1: Two goals for Macklin Celebrini

The Sharks aren’t off to a good start this season.

But at least Macklin Celebrini is back in the game, having missed the first month of the campaign through injury.

Last night, the youngster stood out against the Wild… even though his club lost again.

Celebrini scored two goals, and his second was particularly beautiful :

Still, the Wild won the game by a score of 5-2, inflicting an eleventh defeat (in 15 games) on the Sharks in the process.

Small victories in San Jose are to be celebrated, and seeing Celebrini score two goals is one of them.

2: An impressive line-up for Marc-André Fleury

Speaking of the Sharks-Wild game…

On the Minnesota side, it was Marc-André Fleury who had the task of keeping goal for the game.

And in getting the start, Fleury had the opportunity to join Patrick Roy in third place for goalkeepers with the most games played in the National League.

Only Roberto Luongo (1044 games) and Martin Brodeur (1266 games) surpass him in this respect.

Fleury, for his part, has now played 1029 games in his career:

He’s got 15 games left before he joins Luongo in second place in history.

It should happen this season, logically…

3: Another embarrassing defeat for the Preds

Right. Now… it’s starting to look worrying.

At least, that’s what Barry Trotz must be thinking right now.

We know that the Preds are off to an atrocious start to the season, and that continued last night.

The Predators were in Florida to take on the Panthers… And they allowed no less than six goals to their opponents :

The Panthers’ 6-2 victory gives them their sixth straight win. Not bad, eh?

But the main thing to remember is that the Predators simply can’t win.

Seems a bit crazy with all the recent major acquisitions…

4: The Jets are unstoppable

The Winnipeg Jets have been solid all season.

Like, really solid.

Connor Hellebuyck was perfect last night, stopping all 35 shots he faced as his club took on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche’s big guns were unable to break through Hellebuyck’s wall, and the Jets prevailed by a score of 1-0.

Gabriel Vilardi was the lone scorer.

It was the Jets’ 13th win in 14 games since the start of the campaign.

Who will be able to stop them?

5: A record for Crosby

Sidney Crosby made National League history last night.

In his club’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins captain won his 14,838th career NHL face-off.

And that’s a record:

Crosby has overtaken Patrice Bergeron to take the top spot all by himself.

His place in the Hall of Fame is already assured…

Jack Roslovic scored his 8th and 9th goals of the season.

He’s off to a good start, as are the Hurricanes: the Carolina outfit have now won their last eight games.


This content was created with the help of AI.

