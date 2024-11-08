Two goals for Macklin Celebrini, including a magnificent one

The Canadiens lost last night in New Jersey. Another defeat for Martin St-Louis’ men…
Let’s take a look:
An eventful 12-game night of hockey comes to an end with Quinn Hughes’ sixth career game-winning goal.#NHLStats: https://t.co/brgajIOGn5 pic.twitter.com/jJ6oo9DYrs
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 8, 2024
1: Two goals for Macklin Celebrini
The Sharks aren’t off to a good start this season.
Last night, the youngster stood out against the Wild… even though his club lost again.
MACKLIN CELEBRINI GOAL ALERT pic.twitter.com/uUjTpB5MNY
– NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024
Macklin Celebrini’s shot is going to be a problem for goalies pic.twitter.com/BwBJzBbK1f
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2024
2: An impressive line-up for Marc-André Fleury
Speaking of the Sharks-Wild game…
On the Minnesota side, it was Marc-André Fleury who had the task of keeping goal for the game.
#mnwild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is playing in the 1,029th game of his NHL career tonight in San Jose, tying Patrick Roy for third-most in NHL history among goaltenders.
Brodeur – 1,266 GP
Luongo – 1,044 GP
Fleury – 1,029 GP
Roy – 1,029 GP pic.twitter.com/ek0MfvUe2q
– Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) November 8, 2024
He’s got 15 games left before he joins Luongo in second place in history.
It should happen this season, logically…
3: Another embarrassing defeat for the Preds
Right. Now… it’s starting to look worrying.
At least, that’s what Barry Trotz must be thinking right now.
The Predators were in Florida to take on the Panthers… And they allowed no less than six goals to their opponents :
The @FlaPanthers pounce on Nashville for the win! pic.twitter.com/MM0j3wyNxd
– NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024
The Panthers’ 6-2 victory gives them their sixth straight win. Not bad, eh?
But the main thing to remember is that the Predators simply can’t win.
Seems a bit crazy with all the recent major acquisitions…
4: The Jets are unstoppable
The Avalanche’s big guns were unable to break through Hellebuyck’s wall, and the Jets prevailed by a score of 1-0.
It was the Jets’ 13th win in 14 games since the start of the campaign.
The Jets are on a ROLL
They join the 2007-08 Senators as the only teams in NHL history to win 13 of their first 14 games of a season pic.twitter.com/S9QQGqBigh
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024
5: A record for Crosby
In his club’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins captain won his 14,838th career NHL face-off.
And that’s a record:
Sid is the Face-off King pic.twitter.com/iJjdGRqAXB
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2024
His place in the Hall of Fame is already assured…
He’s off to a good start, as are the Hurricanes: the Carolina outfit have now won their last eight games.
Extension
– He’s too good.
NIKITA KUCHEROV DOES IT HIMSELF
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/8SsXfN24pQ
– NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024
– A battle of Québécois!
Maveric Lamoureux and Pierre-Olivier Joseph drop their gloves. pic.twitter.com/SupTRlCmH2
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024
– That’s why he’s one of the best in the league.
Back, forth, back, forth, back, forth…
Quinn Hughes with some stellar stick-handling at the blue line, showing why he’s one of the best defensemen in the game pic.twitter.com/RnzkEsOm6p
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2024
– Oh.
Jeannot hits Boeser high, Boeser has left the game and will not return. pic.twitter.com/7ua30pi2iG
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 8, 2024
– He’s on fire.
Three straight games with a goal for Jake DeBrusk! pic.twitter.com/HPe6hNkGth
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024
– Wow.
This Kirill Kaprizov no-look dish is INSANE pic.twitter.com/Dd98xn1Mlz
– NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024
– Classic.
CAPTAIN CLUTCH!
Brad Marchand scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/UFsH0ANQ6x
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024
– You can’t do that, Connor.
Connor Bedard received a penalty for kicking an opponent’s stick pic.twitter.com/HXsabNMH81
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2024
– Top scorers of the evening :
– Quiet schedule tonight :