Two goals for Macklin Celebrini, including a magnificent one

The Canadiens lost last night in New Jersey. Another defeat for Martin St-Louis’ men…

But there were also 11 other games presented across the NHL.

Let’s take a look:

An eventful 12-game night of hockey comes to an end with Quinn Hughes’ sixth career game-winning goal.#NHLStats: https://t.co/brgajIOGn5 pic.twitter.com/jJ6oo9DYrs – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 8, 2024

1: Two goals for Macklin Celebrini

The Sharks aren’t off to a good start this season.

But at least Macklin Celebrini is back in the game, having missed the first month of the campaign through injury.

Last night, the youngster stood out against the Wild… even though his club lost again.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI GOAL ALERT pic.twitter.com/uUjTpB5MNY – NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024

Macklin Celebrini’s shot is going to be a problem for goalies pic.twitter.com/BwBJzBbK1f – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2024

2: An impressive line-up for Marc-André Fleury

Celebrini scored two goals, and his second was particularly beautiful :Still, the Wild won the game by a score of 5-2, inflicting an eleventh defeat (in 15 games) on the Sharks in the process.Small victories in San Jose are to be celebrated, and seeing Celebrini score two goals is one of them.

Speaking of the Sharks-Wild game…

On the Minnesota side, it was Marc-André Fleury who had the task of keeping goal for the game.

#mnwild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is playing in the 1,029th game of his NHL career tonight in San Jose, tying Patrick Roy for third-most in NHL history among goaltenders. Brodeur – 1,266 GP

Luongo – 1,044 GP

Fleury – 1,029 GP

Roy – 1,029 GP pic.twitter.com/ek0MfvUe2q – Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) November 8, 2024

And in getting the start, Fleury had the opportunity to join Patrick Roy in third place for goalkeepers with the most games played in the National League.Only Roberto Luongo (1044 games) and Martin Brodeur (1266 games) surpass him in this respect.Fleury, for his part, has now played 1029 games in his career:

He’s got 15 games left before he joins Luongo in second place in history.

It should happen this season, logically…

3: Another embarrassing defeat for the Preds

Right. Now… it’s starting to look worrying.

At least, that’s what Barry Trotz must be thinking right now.

We know that the Preds are off to an atrocious start to the season, and that continued last night.

The Predators were in Florida to take on the Panthers… And they allowed no less than six goals to their opponents :

The Panthers’ 6-2 victory gives them their sixth straight win. Not bad, eh?

But the main thing to remember is that the Predators simply can’t win.

Seems a bit crazy with all the recent major acquisitions…

4: The Jets are unstoppable

The Winnipeg Jets have been solid all season.Like, really solid.Connor Hellebuyck was perfect last night, stopping all 35 shots he faced as his club took on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche’s big guns were unable to break through Hellebuyck’s wall, and the Jets prevailed by a score of 1-0.

Gabriel Vilardi was the lone scorer.

It was the Jets’ 13th win in 14 games since the start of the campaign.

The Jets are on a ROLL They join the 2007-08 Senators as the only teams in NHL history to win 13 of their first 14 games of a season pic.twitter.com/S9QQGqBigh – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024

5: A record for Crosby

Who will be able to stop them?Sidney Crosby made National League history last night.

In his club’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins captain won his 14,838th career NHL face-off.

And that’s a record:

Sid is the Face-off King pic.twitter.com/iJjdGRqAXB – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2024

Crosby has overtaken Patrice Bergeron to take the top spot all by himself.

His place in the Hall of Fame is already assured…

Jack Roslovic scored his 8th and 9th goals of the season.

He’s off to a good start, as are the Hurricanes: the Carolina outfit have now won their last eight games.

Extension

– He’s too good.

– A battle of Québécois!

Maveric Lamoureux and Pierre-Olivier Joseph drop their gloves. pic.twitter.com/SupTRlCmH2 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024

– That’s why he’s one of the best in the league.

Back, forth, back, forth, back, forth… Quinn Hughes with some stellar stick-handling at the blue line, showing why he’s one of the best defensemen in the game pic.twitter.com/RnzkEsOm6p – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2024

– Oh.

Jeannot hits Boeser high, Boeser has left the game and will not return. pic.twitter.com/7ua30pi2iG – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 8, 2024

– He’s on fire.

Three straight games with a goal for Jake DeBrusk! pic.twitter.com/HPe6hNkGth – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024

– Wow.

This Kirill Kaprizov no-look dish is INSANE pic.twitter.com/Dd98xn1Mlz – NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024

– Classic.

CAPTAIN CLUTCH! Brad Marchand scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/UFsH0ANQ6x – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024

– You can’t do that, Connor.

Connor Bedard received a penalty for kicking an opponent’s stick pic.twitter.com/HXsabNMH81 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 8, 2024

