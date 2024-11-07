Gallagher couldn’t have had a better start to the season

Ahhhh, good old Brendan Gallagher.

We loved him so much when he was in his prime… Because he worked his butt off night after night for the Canadiens logo.

His form waned during the 20-21, 21-22 and 22-23 seasons, so much so that it was said that he had become a burden on the club’s rink.

But now…

Now it’s time to start giving him some love again, because realistically, the veteran couldn’t have had a better start to the season.

Last night, the forward scored his 5th goal of the campaign (in only his 13th game) and could have had one more had Josh Anderson not entered the zone so quickly on the Habs’ disallowed goal midway through the third period.

Brendan Gallagher scores his 5th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/JyIU7U5O8z – RDS (@RDSca) November 6, 2024

It was a beautiful goal too, his 5th of the season:Five goals in 13 games is a pace of 31 goals over a full 82-game season.Imagine if he could keep up!

But beyond goals and offensive production, Gallagher is off to a good start because he’s staying true to his style of play.

Let’s cut to the chase: it’s true that he’s not as fast as he was eight or ten years ago, and it’s true that he doesn’t skate with the same intensity throughout his entire career.

But Gally does what he has to do. He goes into traffic, he still disturbs opposing goaltenders… All this while being super disciplined on the ice.

Eille! We don’t talk about it, but Gallagher has only two penalty minutes in 13 games this season.

That means he’s not hurting his club the way he often has during his career, and it shows he’s doing things the right way on the ice.

We know he has a big salary and maybe earns too much money for what he brings to the rink.

But if Gally continues to set an example like this by showing up for every game, if he’s able to produce when needed, if he continues to be a role model for others who should follow his lead, and if he’s able to not hurt the Habs by staying disciplined on the ice, I’ll take him any day in my lineup.

It’s hard to ask for more, after all.