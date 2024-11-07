Nashville’s solution: get Barry Trotz behind the bench?

Yesterday, Barry Trotz was the talk of the town. Why? Because his comments on the possibility of rebuilding the Predators, a few months after they broke everything on the autonomy market, were ridiculous.Would the Preds owner let that happen? No.

We agree that the Preds’ ugly record (nine points in 13 games, tied for last in the NHL) is horrible and that something has to be done. But the solution isn’t a rebuild.

This morning on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie addressed the subject. And his suggestion is simple: get Trotz back behind the bench.

What Lavoie is saying is that Andrew Brunette isn’t necessarily the right man for the job, and that the best coach in the organization is currently in the GM’s chair.

He believes that the Preds’ owner could ask Trotz to resume his place behind the bench to bring the club higher up the standings for the future. His assistant could take more space on the second floor and go to GM meetings, for example.

This would bring Trotz into an environment he knows well, as he is the third-winningest coach in NHL history.

The former Capitals and Islanders man was, of course, the Preds’ first coach, and as Renaud Lavoie points out, he’s never had a better club under his belt.

Wouldn’t he rather manage it than let someone else do it, seeing how bad it is?

I imagine that the way the season has started, everything will be on the table for the Preds. And whether Trotz goes down or not, a change of coach could be a realistic solution to save the club.

It remains to be seen how long it will take before management reacts. To be continued…

