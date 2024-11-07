Skip to content
Habs problems: Several former coaches weigh in

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Everyone has an opinion on the Canadiens’ start to the season, because it’s been pretty tough.

For example? In the eyes of Stéphane Waite, who has been the club’s goaltending coach for years, Martin St-Louis is searching for his identity, and he should have an experienced coach at his side.

He said this on 98.5 FM yesterday.

But he’s not the only NHL alumnus with an opinion on the subject. We can also talk about Michel Bergeron, who knows what it’s like to manage in the NHL in Quebec. He also knows what it’s like to run a bad club.

And as he told TVA Sports, in his eyes, the Habs are improvising.

One night’s speech is different from another night’s speech. One day’s practice is different [from the next].

There’s no continuity, and that’s why I have the impression that the Canadiens is an improvisation festival. – Michel Bergeron

We could also talk about Michel Therrien, who was in the NHL just a few years ago. He said that the Habs are too focused on certain individuals.

He believes that if this continues, management will have to decide what to do.

The question here is: would Martin St-Louis, who doesn’t listen to criticism from people he wouldn’t ask for advice, ask one of these former NHL coaches for advice?

As time goes by and expectations are raised, it’s clear that there’s a lot of grumbling in town. Whether it’s in the media or among fans, results are needed to see the Habs move forward.

The ball is in Martin St-Louis’ court.


This content was created with the help of AI.

