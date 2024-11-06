Oliver Kapanen leaves for Sweden: Lucas Condotta called up

A surprise.

When Habs started practice today in Brossard, Lucas Condotta was in attendance. This obviously means that the Canadiens have decided to recall him for the club’s trip.

Surprise: Lucas Condotta is on the ice in Brossard. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/FuoxZQDn3S – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 6, 2024

Here he is before the start of practice.

We quickly realized that it’s because Oliver Kapanen is no longer with the Habs that Condotta is in town. The European has been returned to his father’s club in Sweden for the rest of the season.

It was rumoured… and it’s done.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Oliver Kapanen to Timrå IK in the SHL and recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the Laval Rocket. In addition, forward Jacob Perreault has been assigned to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned forward Oliver Kapanen to Timrå IK in the SHL… – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2024

