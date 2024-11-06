Skip to content
Oliver Kapanen leaves for Sweden: Lucas Condotta called up

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Credit: Getty Images
A surprise.

When Habs started practice today in Brossard, Lucas Condotta was in attendance. This obviously means that the Canadiens have decided to recall him for the club’s trip.

Here he is before the start of practice.

We quickly realized that it’s because Oliver Kapanen is no longer with the Habs that Condotta is in town. The European has been returned to his father’s club in Sweden for the rest of the season.

It was rumoured… and it’s done.

Details to come…

This content was created with the help of AI.

