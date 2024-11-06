If Kirby Dach isn’t the second center of the future, what’s the solution?

Losing Kirby Dach last year was a huge blow to the Canadiens. The young center, who was starting to make the move to Montreal, was seen by the Habs as the club’s best player at camp last year, after all.

At the time, I was among those who thought that Dach might be the Habs’ future #1A center (with Nick Suzuki as #1B, of course).

That said, Dach has been a bit of a worry so far this season. In my opinion, it may be a little early to be really worried (considering that he’s coming back from injury and, more importantly, that he’s already been playing a little better for a few games), but that’s not necessarily everyone’s opinion.

While the Snake says on BPM Sports that he doesn’t see Dach becoming a 60-70 point guy, Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez also talked about Dach today.

Their conclusion: at the moment, we can’t say with certainty that Dach is the Habs’ second center of the future.

“If it doesn’t work out with Dach, there’s going to be an incredible domino effect on the Habs rebuild!” Do you still have hope in Dach? @GeorgesLaraque @stephgonzz #ch #habs #lnh #dach pic.twitter.com/UG9crV53fG – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 6, 2024

And in fact, it’s a statement that stands up. I tend to agree with my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook that criticism of Dach’s performance at center is a bit harsh, but that doesn’t mean I’d consider that box to be checked.

Sooner or later, it’s true, he’ll have to show that he’s capable of it. Because if he can’t, it’s going to be… tricky.

If the Habs eventually realize that Dach isn’t their second center of the future (whether because they see him as a winger or a third center), it’ll be hard to find a solution within reach. Michael Hage’s name is often mentioned, and he is indeed promising, but he remains a project, not a certainty, at the moment.

The other name sometimes mentioned is Ivan Demidov, whom the Habs considered a potential center when they selected him(it was mentioned in the behind-the-scenes video of the draft). That said, he currently plays wing in Russia, and who knows if he’ll make the transition to center in the NHL.

Our colleague Tony Patoine might talk to you about giving Juraj Slafkovský a chance in that role.

And then there’s Alex Newhook… but let’s just say his start to the season hasn’t been reassuring either.

Alex Newhook hasn’t delivered the goods at all since his arrival with the Habs. @jnblanchetJDQ https://t.co/sdZpQPYEdu – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2024

All this to say that, right now, the Canadiens really need Dach to show that he’s the club’s second center of the future. He’s possibly the player in the Habs’ plan who needs to reach his full potential at all costs.

If he doesn’t, the Habs may have to use a high draft pick to acquire a center… but then again, we’re not talking about a certainty. After all, Dach was drafted third overall.

