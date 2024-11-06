Tony DeAngelo says he’s no longer playing in the NHL because of his support for Donald Trump

If you don’t live under a rock, you know that yesterday was election day in the United States.

Donald Trump won against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and it’s been the talk of the world.

After learning that Donald Trump had won, Tony DeAngelo was quick to go and write a message on his Twitter account.The former NHL defenseman is one of his supporters, and said he was delighted to hear the news.

But DeAngelo – who doesn’t mince his words – also wrote in his message that being a Trump supporter is one of the reasons why he’s no longer playing in the NHL today.

This feels good. I was one of the only athletes to stand behind Trump from day one. It’s one of the reasons I’m not in the nhl anymore but our country is more important! The silent majority once again showed up, people who unfortunately had to be scared to support used the VOTE! – Tony DeAngelo (@TDA7724) November 6, 2024

Again, his outburst sparked a number of reactions. TVA Sports also wrote an article on the subject:This is great Tony DeAngelo.

Like Donald Trump, he’s not known as a person with the best reputation because he’s had a few problems since the start of his career at the professional level.

He was called a racist after an affair with Alexandar Georgiev, he was placed on unconditional waivers by the Flyers for behavioral reasons…

You get my point.The former Coyotes, Rangers, Hurricanes and Flyers defenseman now plays in the KHL.

He plays on the same team as Ivan Demidov, and things are going well for him: he’s collected 20 points in just 16 games, making him one of the most productive defensemen on the Russian circuit.

That said, he seems to be happy with his situation, and is pleased to see that Donald Trump has succeeded in his gamble by winning the American election. Good for him, if he’s having the time of his life…

