Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Tony DeAngelo says he’s no longer playing in the NHL because of his support for Donald Trump

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Tony DeAngelo says he’s no longer playing in the NHL because of his support for Donald Trump

If you don’t live under a rock, you know that yesterday was election day in the United States.

Donald Trump won against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and it’s been the talk of the world.

After learning that Donald Trump had won, Tony DeAngelo was quick to go and write a message on his Twitter account.

The former NHL defenseman is one of his supporters, and said he was delighted to hear the news.

But DeAngelo – who doesn’t mince his words – also wrote in his message that being a Trump supporter is one of the reasons why he’s no longer playing in the NHL today.

Again, his outburst sparked a number of reactions. TVA Sports also wrote an article on the subject:

This is great Tony DeAngelo.

Like Donald Trump, he’s not known as a person with the best reputation because he’s had a few problems since the start of his career at the professional level.

He was called a racist after an affair with Alexandar Georgiev, he was placed on unconditional waivers by the Flyers for behavioral reasons…

You get my point.

The former Coyotes, Rangers, Hurricanes and Flyers defenseman now plays in the KHL.

He plays on the same team as Ivan Demidov, and things are going well for him: he’s collected 20 points in just 16 games, making him one of the most productive defensemen on the Russian circuit.

That said, he seems to be happy with his situation, and is pleased to see that Donald Trump has succeeded in his gamble by winning the American election. Good for him, if he’s having the time of his life…


Overtime

– Speaking of Demidov:

– Today’s activities at the waivers.

– Sad news.

– Does the Habs miss Jake Allen? [BPM Sports]

– That would be sick.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content