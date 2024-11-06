Brendan Gallagher is tired of rebuilding

Brendan Gallagher is tired of rebuildingAuteur: Jennifer Davis
The Canadiens don’t have a great hockey team right now. When will that change?
We’re all anxious to see when the players will be able to take the next step. And let’s just say that over the past month, the answer has become increasingly nebulous, hasn’t it?
Gallagher is the little warrior who has seen better days in Montreal. He’s the player who sees the end of his career approaching and tells himself he’d better win soon if he wants to drink champagne in the Stanley Cup one day.
In a recent Arpon Basu piece on team standards, it’s clear that Gally is fed up with the Canadiens losing games they could be winning.
Take yesterday’s game.
That’s enough (escaping late-game advances).
We have young players, but they’ve been in the league long enough. We have expectations and we’re not going to use age as an excuse. – Brendan Gallagher
That’s saying a lot.
Gallagher, who couldn’t really give much more since the start of the season, talks like a guy who’s tired of rebuilding. He wants tangible results in terms of wins in winnable games.
Would I go so far as to say he wants to be… #InTheMix this season? I think he does. And I think he’s angry that he’s not, right now, given the last few years.
