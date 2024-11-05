“The Canadiens aren’t going to fire Martin St-Louis. Not right now. Not anytime soon either.”

In Montreal, people love hockey.

Millions of fans follow the activities of the Canadiens de Montréal because they’re passionate.

And when the club is constantly losing, as it has been lately, you can sense that the passion is extreme at times because everyone wants to see the Canadiens succeed.

Many people are fed up and would like to see the Habs head coach fired because of the disappointing and frustrating results so far this season.But Eric Engels brought them all to order today in an article published on the Sportsnet website.

Want to see Martin St-Louis be the one to take the blame? You’ll be disappointed…

The Habs aren’t going to fire Martin St-Louis. Not right now. Not anytime soon. – Eric Engels

Seven losses in their last nine games has people asking about Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis’s job security. @EricEngels answers that and more in this edition of the mailbag. https://t.co/siDsD1TFF6 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2024

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton hired Martin St-Louis because they saw in him a coach who could get the team on the right track… in the long term.

It’s a process that can take a long time, because the club is still rebuilding.

But Martin St-Louis is also an inexperienced coach, and that’s why lately we’ve been hearing a number of experts advising the Habs to hire someone who can help them in an advisory capacity who doesn’t necessarily have to be behind the bench every night.

Because across the league, even the teams know that this is a problem with the Canadiens. That’s what Pierre LeBrun said earlier today on the Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez show (BPM Sports).

And it’s far from ideal:

According to what Pierre LeBrun reports, the Canadiens’ lack of experience behind the bench isn’t going unnoticed across the NHL To listen to his column with @GeorgesLaraque and @stephgonzz: https://t.co/KHpP61vdHP pic.twitter.com/Mo6U3sm7vV – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 4, 2024

It’s far from ideal because opposing clubs can adapt their game plan more easily, knowing full well that the Canadiens’ side lacks the experience to do so.

So, what this means indirectly is that facing the Canadiens automatically becomes easier…

Overtime

It remains to be seen whether Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will act to provide some help to their head coach, who is not in a great situation at the moment.It would make sense if the organization wants to move forward with its rebuilding plan.

