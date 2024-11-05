Islanders also in search of a defenceman

The Habs are having a lot of trouble at the start of the season, particularly on defense. The hybrid system used by Martin St-Louis is going nowhere, and opponents are having a field day in Habs territory.Frank Sevaralli reported that Kent Hughes was looking for a right-handed defensive player to solve a few problems.

Since then, there’s been no movement, but today we learn that the Habs aren’t the only team interested in trading for a defenseman.

Islanders exploring defensive options https://t.co/n2Ki21KtHF – The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 4, 2024

According to The Fourth Period, the Islanders would like to add a defenseman to their roster.

Adam Pelech is out with a long-term injury, and Mike Reilly and Alexander Romanov are also sidelined, which isn’t helpful.

What’s worth noting is that the Islanders are going to have to get creative with their payroll. They’re not in an advantageous situation on that front.

So there’s competition for Kent Hughes if he wants to get his hands on a defenseman. Acquiring a player at this stage of the season is already complicated, and it won’t get any easier.

In this context, the Habs’ defensemen will have to raise their game. Jayden Struble isn’t delivering the goods after a good training camp, Mike Matheson is making too many mistakes in the defensive zone, and Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron aren’t consistent enough.

Acquiring a solid right-handed defenseman would be ideal, but the solution may lie in the locker room. It’s up to the Habs players to roll up their sleeves and work harder.