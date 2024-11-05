Juraj Slafkovsky is angry about the NHL’s decision regarding his contact with Noel Acciari

It’s been a long time since blows to the head were welcome in the NHL. They’re dangerous and show a lack of sportsmanship.

When Noel Acciari of the Pittsburgh Penguins hit Juraj Slafkovsky in the head towards the end of Saturday’s game, many expected the NHL to sanction Acciari in some way. Unfortunately, the gesture went unpunished after the game.

In an interview after Monday’s practice, Slafkovsky explained to reporters that he was frustrated with the situation.

“I was pissed Juraj Slafkovský thinks the NHL should have reviewed this incident with Noel Acciari. Do you agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/aoBNCCj8eb – BarDown (@BarDown) November 4, 2024

Slafkovsky sincerely believes that the league should have revised the sequence, but did not.The young Habs forward explained that he understands that he put himself in a bad position at the moment of contact, but that players are taught to tackle with the back of the body in the corners to keep it as effective as it is safe.

The good news in this situation is that Slafkovsky did not suffer a concussion on the sequence. He retreated to the dressing room as a precautionary measure and explained that he felt like someone who had been knocked out, but we’re not talking about a serious injury here.

The Habs’ number 20 thinks the situation should have been reviewed by the NHL. He compared the sequence to that of Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was fined $5,000 a few days ago.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been fined $5,000 for interference against Jake Guentzel. pic.twitter.com/edVrBakA5k – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2024

Slafkovsky went on to explain that he has his opinion on the situation, but prefers not to talk about it because it’s “bad.”

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has been doing a strange job since the start of this season. Arber Xhekaj’s dangerous hit on Tim Stützle at the start of the season is a case in point.

The Xhekaj hit on Stutzle. pic.twitter.com/Kzq9h8GJvr – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 2, 2024

After the sequence, many Canadiens fans admitted that the hit probably merited a fine or suspension. In the end, the NHL did nothing about it!

This gesture is now a thing of the past and Slafkovsky does not seem to have suffered any injury as a result of the contact, but the NHL’s Department of Player Safety should start making better decisions to protect players on the Bettman circuit.