Olympic Games 2026: A 3-on-3 hockey competition?

The next Winter Olympics will be staged in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026.

And for the first time since 2014, NHL players will be able to take part.And to set the stage for the Games, fans can look forward to the 4 Nations Tournament next February.

But what’s interesting is that there could be another hockey competition at the Olympics, without necessarily talking about the actual tournament.

Allan Walsh, on Twitter, reported today that the IIHF is working on an application to include a 3-on-3 hockey competition.

The idea is intriguing… and very exciting:

I’m hearing the IIHF is working on a proposal to include 3on3 hockey as a separate sport for the upcoming Olympics. – Allan Walsh (@walsha) November 4, 2024

One has to wonder – if the project sees the light of day – what the different nations’ teams will look like.

Will NHL players be able to participate? If so, will the focus be on talent… or speed?

There are some guys who would be perfect for this kind of competition. In Montreal, I’m thinking of Cole Caufield, a player who’s always dangerous when there’s a lot of space on the ice.

We’ve seen him score a lot of overtime goals since the start of his career, after all.

Personally, I’d really like to see a competition like this presented at the Olympic Games.

It’s different from 5-on-5 hockey, and whenever there’s a game that goes to overtime in the NHL (3-on-3), it’s always pretty exciting.

That said, 3-on-3 hockey on the international stage… who wouldn’t love that?

