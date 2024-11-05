2 shutouts in 5 games for Jake Allen

2 shutouts in 5 games for Jake AllenAuteur: Sarah Jones
Seeing double?
Two road wins, two 3-0 finishes. That’s a wrap on Monday night hockey. #NHLStats: https://t.co/FNZuznYai9 pic.twitter.com/4B2JvDod4v
Yesterday, he was on duty in front of the Devils’ net and blanked the Edmonton Oilers. A 31-save shutout against Leon Draisaitl and Co.
Jake Allen picks up his second @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/avglKfBczT
Despite Allen’s fine performances (two shutouts in five games), don’t expect the Canadiens to receive a second-round pick. Remember, if he plays 40 games and New Jersey makes the playoffs, the third-round pick becomes a second-round pick.
But with Jacob Markstrom healthy, the reserve probably won’t play half the games. I hope I’m wrong.
2. Preds’ nightmare season continues
Darcy Kuemper extended his season-opening point streak to seven games (4-0-3), which is the fifth longest in franchise history, and recorded his first shutout with the @LAKings in over six years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FNZuznYai9 pic.twitter.com/JY5wiRYm6q
In the Kings’ win, there was a lot of action.
IT’S FIGHT NIGHT IN SMASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/2tFmt9cb3n
LUKE SCHENN TAKES DOWN TANNER JEANNOT pic.twitter.com/jOTANnrtKT
Kopitar gets the Kings on the board! pic.twitter.com/1wImkymj2V
The Preds’ disastrous season continues. Nashville is 30th in the NHL with the same record as the Habs (4-7-1).
Extension
– A great save by Allen.
Jake Allen has been SOLID so far in the first pic.twitter.com/SXe6FJPjVc
– A beautiful piece of play.
WHAT A PLAY BY DAWSON MERCER AND TIMO MEIER pic.twitter.com/Wu5wX2RkZU
– Scorers from the night before.
– Busiest night in the NHL.