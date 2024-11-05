Skip to content
2 shutouts in 5 games for Jake Allen

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
2 shutouts in 5 games for Jake Allen
A very quiet night in the NHL last night.

Only four teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Two shutouts in five games for Jake Allen

Jake Allen seems to be enjoying life in New Jersey.

Yesterday, he was on duty in front of the Devils’ net and blanked the Edmonton Oilers. A 31-save shutout against Leon Draisaitl and Co.

Despite Allen’s fine performances (two shutouts in five games), don’t expect the Canadiens to receive a second-round pick. Remember, if he plays 40 games and New Jersey makes the playoffs, the third-round pick becomes a second-round pick.

But with Jacob Markstrom healthy, the reserve probably won’t play half the games. I hope I’m wrong.

As for the Devils, they were playing in a third consecutive game where the result ended in a shutout (2-1-0 record during that stretch).

In the 3-0 win, Jesper Bratt collected a goal and an assist.

2. Preds’ nightmare season continues

The other game also ended 3-0 in favor of the visitors.

The Kings and Darcy Kuemper blanked the Preds. Kuemper has yet to lose a regular season game.

In the Kings’ win, there was a lot of action.

Two fights broke out in quick succession.

It was Anze Kopitar who scored the winning goal and the first goal of the match.

He found the back of the net from an impossible angle.

The Preds’ disastrous season continues. Nashville is 30th in the NHL with the same record as the Habs (4-7-1).


Extension

– A great save by Allen.

– A beautiful piece of play.

– Scorers from the night before.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Busiest night in the NHL.

(Credit: Google )

