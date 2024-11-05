James Hagens: remember that name!

The Canadiens are off to a poor start. This is not what the Habs wanted.

And without saying that the season is over (because it isn’t), the fact remains that the last few weeks have reminded us not to drop Tankathon from our list of favourites.

After all, the Habs are currently in a better position to win the 2025 lottery than they were last May for the 2024 lottery.

The Canadiens still need talent at several positions, and obviously, they’ll have the chance to add a good player via their first pick in 2025. Clearly, this can help.

The title of today’s Processus podcast is all about the Habs drafting in the top-3.

That’s what makes me say this: we might as well start taking a hard look right now at what James Hagens can do on the ice, right?

Hagens is the player who should be the first pick in 2025.

I’m not saying the Habs will win the lottery. But the way he’s playing, the club is in a position to be in the conversation about drafting him next June.

Scott Wheeler (The Athletic) talks about him as a player who isn’t as assured as Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini of coming out on top. But right now, he’s still his favorite.

My preliminary #2025NHLDraft ranking is out at @TheAthletic:

– Full reports on the top 64

– 26 honorable mentions

– Full reports on the top 64

– 26 honorable mentions

– Player tiers All packaged with a sleek design and user interface. – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 4, 2024

We’re talking about a game maker and a good skater. That would be good for the Canadiens… even if he’s less than six feet tall. At least he’s said to be solid on his skates for a guy of his build.

All I’m saying is, keep an eye on him.