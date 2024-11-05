Could Jaromir Jagr lose his club?

Jaromir Jagr has been playing hockey for years. He often says that it’s to keep his team alive that he’s continued to play for so long in Kladno, Czech Republic.

And now, in his last year as a player, at the age of 52, his club is falling apart.

According to reports in the Czech Republic, Jagr’s club could lose its home because the former NHL star has seen the city terminate the arena’s lease. The cause? Failure to pay.

This will not affect the current season. But after that, who will want to do business with him?

Anyone who has to pay $119,000 a year can’t do it. And in Kladno, the city is wondering why he can’t pay such an amount to keep his lease.

It’s time he was no longer in charge of ice hockey in Kladno. – Milan Volf, Mayor of Kladno

When asked why Jagr is having trouble paying his arena rent, Agence QMI recalled that in the past, the player had money problems. It had to do with gambling.

Is this still a cause? We don’t know. But the question remains.

If Jagr can’t save his club, will he sell it? And if someone wants him, could a move elsewhere be considered? Could the City, with another owner, offer a new lease? These are the questions that arise.

In Overtime

In the meantime, this will create uncertainty within the team.

