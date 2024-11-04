Skip to content
 Auteur: David Miller
This season, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky who gets his McDonald’s ad

For several years now, Canadiens players have been teaming up with McDonald’s to do commercials. This year, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky’s turn.

Instead of a burger, this year it’s poutine. As long as Slaf doesn’t eat too much of it before his games, the Canadiens should be okay, I guess.

Slaf and Simon-Olivier Fecteau collaborated on the concept of “En audition avec Simon”, which became “En audition avec McDo”, to present the smoked BBQ poutine with chicken.

Simon-Olivier Fecteau, seen in his director’s chair in the McDo ad, is at the heart of the concept with his ideas for greatness in advertising with McDo.

What you need to know is that the ad is divided into several parts. The video above is the final result.

Basically, we see Fecteau auditioning Slaf to see if he’d be the best man to play the role of Juraj Slafkovsky in the ad. And Slaf tells him, in French, that he’s Juraj Slafkovsky.

But despite everything, Fecteau is skeptical. And one of his sentences was still funny.

Je le sais-tu, moi, who’s the best actor for the part. Claude Legault gave me a great Juraj in the morning. – Simon-Olivier Fecteau to his sidekick Étienne de Passillé

In the following ads, the director asks Slaf to raise his poutine as if it were the Stanley Cup, to throw himself through a flaming hoop for the sake of the ad, and to set himself on fire for added drama.

And throughout the ads, the Slovak always speaks in French (except when he’s talking to his agent on the phone to complain), tossing in short phrases. It’s a nice touch.

Last year, Cole Caufield was there with Claude Legault. There was also a Québécois touch, since the burger at the heart of the ad was maple-based.

Over the years, the likes of Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk, Marc Bergevin, Brendan Gallagher, Tyler Toffoli and Shea Weber, to name but a few, have done ads with McDo.


This content was created with the help of AI.

