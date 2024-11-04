This season, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky who gets his McDonald’s ad

For several years now, Canadiens players have been teaming up with McDonald’s to do commercials. This year, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky’s turn.

Instead of a burger, this year it’s poutine. As long as Slaf doesn’t eat too much of it before his games, the Canadiens should be okay, I guess.

Slaf and Simon-Olivier Fecteau collaborated on the concept of “En audition avec Simon”, which became “En audition avec McDo”, to present the smoked BBQ poutine with chicken.

Simon-Olivier Fecteau, seen in his director’s chair in the McDo ad, is at the heart of the concept with his ideas for greatness in advertising with McDo.

What you need to know is that the ad is divided into several parts. The video above is the final result.

Basically, we see Fecteau auditioning Slaf to see if he’d be the best man to play the role of Juraj Slafkovsky in the ad. And Slaf tells him, in French, that he’s Juraj Slafkovsky.

Je le sais-tu, moi, who’s the best actor for the part. Claude Legault gave me a great Juraj in the morning. – Simon-Olivier Fecteau to his sidekick Étienne de Passillé

And throughout the ads, the Slovak always speaks in French (except when he’s talking to his agent on the phone to complain), tossing in short phrases. It’s a nice touch.

Last year, Cole Caufield was there with Claude Legault. There was also a Québécois touch, since the burger at the heart of the ad was maple-based.

Overtime

Over the years, the likes of Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk, Marc Bergevin, Brendan Gallagher, Tyler Toffoli and Shea Weber, to name but a few, have done ads with McDo.

– Where is the club going?

How can the Kraken get back on track in Year 4? Catching up with GM Ron Francis. My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/5K4WJq6SDl – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 4, 2024

– A Golden Glove for Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays. [MLB Passion]

– Normal.

New rule coming: NCAA teams have started scrutinizing CHL players | JDQ https://t.co/7AjQ1EeTC8 – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) November 4, 2024

– Wow.

This content was created with the help of AI.