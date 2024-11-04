Angela Price criticized for voting for Trump

Tomorrow is an important day in the United States. After all, Americans will have an important choice to make: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.Obviously, you know as well as I do that this is a divisive issue.

Angela, Carey Price’s wife who has never shied away from her ideas, recently confessed publicly that she has chosen to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

And as TVA Sports reports, via a text by Jessica Lapinski, she’s received plenty of criticism for it. In particular, she was suggested to go to hell as a result of her comments.

American election: Angela Price reveals she voted for Donald Trump and deplores the criticism she receiveshttps://t.co/k7WVbGeOqe – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 4, 2024

What you need to know is that publicly posting your political choices always leads to comments like this. And I’m not saying it’s acceptable, obviously, but it’s the norm.

Angela, a social network specialist, must have known this before she answered a question on the subject.

That didn’t stop her from saying that, in her opinion, Kamala Harris doesn’t have what it takes to become the first female president in history. And that’s probably where she came in for some criticism.

On the other hand, she believes Donald Trump is a “strong leader” for the country.

Overtime

– The Athletic in the green recently.

The Athletic made a quarterly profit for the first time since The New York Times bought the sports website in 2022 for $550M.

The Athletic’s adjusted operating profit for Q3 was $2.6M, thanks to an increase in subscriber and advertising revenue, after a loss of $7.9M in last… pic.twitter.com/Lo3nbEWQyg – Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 4, 2024

– Connor McDavid in practice. [RDS]

– The NHL is not an easy league.