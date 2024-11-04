Lane Hutson is already making history among rookie defenders

Lane Hutson has been turning a lot of heads in the NHL since the start of the season. He’s becoming more and more a part of the opponent’s game plan, and Tom Wilson’s post-whistle push yesterday was perfect proof of that.

The spectacular plays he makes in transition and in the offensive zone don’t go unnoticed by the regular and advanced stats.

As Grant McCagg reports, he’s on track for 52 mentions this season. No rookie other than Matthew Barzal has reached 50 assists in the last 16 years.

One NHL rookie in the past 16 years (Barzal) has 50+ assists. Hutson is on pace for 52. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 1, 2024

The way he’s playing, he could very well reach the plateau.

Most assists by a defenseman age 20 or younger in their first 13 career NHL games:

10- Larry Murphy

10- Phil Housley

10- Rob Blake

9- @CanadiensMTL Lane Hutson (Via 2 vs the Capitals on Thursday)

9- Brian Leetch

9- Alexei Zhitnik

9- Cale Makar

9- Moritz Seider

8- Six others tied pic.twitter.com/8m3MoiP5fK – StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 1, 2024

Hutson also ranks high in Habs history for most assists by a defenseman in his first 13 career games.

It’s pretty spectacular and you have to consider that Hutson doesn’t even play on the first wave of the powerplay.

It’s incredible when you open the social networks and some analysts put the emphasis on his missed games and some of his defensive deficiencies. The worst part is that when you look at the games, he’s not the worst defensive player on the team, far from it.

There are a few things to clarify. Lane Hutson is 20 years old and averages over 20 minutes a game. He’s going to make mistakes, and that’s perfectly normal.

He looks like he belongs in the NHL and doesn’t let himself be intimidated. Imagine him in 2-3 years when he’s even more mature on the ice.

What’s more, it’s been a long time since the Habs have had a skilled defenseman like Lane Hutson. He’s a unique talent, and we mustn’t limit him too much.

Overtime

The Habs must learn to live with their mistakes, because what they bring to the table is already extraordinary.

– A real man’s fight.

Ryan Lomberg just unloaded a half dozen big lefts on Nathan Bastian in a one-sided tilt#Flames | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/l2Q4Qu8asU – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 2, 2024

– They keep finding a way to win.

– Nice pass!