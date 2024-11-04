Elliotte Friedman: Kent Hughes in a danger zone

The Canadiens are off to a very poor start to the season. The 9 points collected so far don’t reflect the team’s weak defensive zone and inability to right the ship when things go wrong.

In recent weeks, we’ve heard that the Habs are interested in a sturdy defenseman and forward, but the market is tough right now.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Habs are in a danger zone where they don’t want to make the mistake of trading a young player too quickly.

Friedman on 32TP: “Montreal is in a danger zone now where you are worried about making a deal that you regret” Friedman emphasizes that this rebuild is not a process that you can speed up, you have to go through the pain unless a Panarin falls in your laps like for NYR. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 1, 2024

What’s more, in his opinion, Montreal isn’t an attractive destination right now to settle down and play in for the long term. At least not yet.

New 32 Thoughts Podcast @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss Montreal’s road to becoming competitive again, the current NHL trade market, and much more! : https://t.co/EyJ0e0dggt Presented by @GMCcanada pic.twitter.com/hyCBu54tMZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2024

Friedman mentioned this information in his podcast 32 thoughts

In his opinion, the fact that taxes are high and the team isn’t good enough yet won’t help Kent Hughes in the short term.

Friedman believes, however, that the general manager has gone about it the right way with high draft picks, and that Montreal could eventually become a destination of choice.

Still, even when the Habs are at the top of their game, it won’t be as easy to attract free agents as the Rangers did.

The tax system doesn’t help, but neither does the pressure of Montreal.

As for transactions, Kent Hughes needs to be patient, especially with young players. He’s accumulated a number of them over the last few drafts, but needs to make sure he keeps the good ones, especially if it’s for trades of rental or near-rental players.

Overtime

– A great acquisition.

Connor Hughes is very solid in front of the net. Already 9 saves for the big Ontario goalie since the start of the game. Bruins regularly threaten in Laval territory. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 1, 2024

– What a blossoming!

ESPN announcers calling the Michigan vs BU game, talking about Michael Hage: “You gotta watch out when he’s on the ice. Look at that shot. You can tell, he’s the real deal.” pic.twitter.com/f3M3OHTW62 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2024

– It should be quite a game.

Dru Brown and Ottawa aren’t in familiar playoff territoryhttps://t.co/jiAQ1MQLJc – RDS (@RDSca) November 1, 2024

This content was created with the help of AI.