Alex Formenton sues his former agent for more than $20 million

Alex Formenton is one of five members of Hockey Canada’s 2018 World Junior Team who have been charged with sexual assault.

All five players are still awaiting trial.But Formenton is in the news for another reason today: the former Ottawa Senators is suing his former agent for more than $20 million for negligence, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.Formenton claims that his former agent, Wade Arnott (Newport Sports Management), gave him bad advice when the Sens made him a qualifying offer on July 5, 2022, which had to be accepted by July 15.

He claims that he was not represented according to “professional standards” and that he was misinformed about the procedure for signing a new contract.

Formenton was therefore unable to sign a new contract… and was therefore unable to play in the National League in the 2022-2023 season.

The result?

In Formenton’s eyes, Wade Arnott is responsible for a significant loss of revenue between 2022 and 2024… As well as a loss of future revenue.

Alex Formenton sues former agent for $20 million while awaiting sexual assault trial. Formenton suing for negligence and breach of contract and alleging that his agent did not provide “public relations support” Story w/@RobsonDan https://t.co/yDmEKrp8gj – Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) November 1, 2024

He would have liked to be better protected:Alex Formenton now works in construction. He resigned to a $125,000 deal with Swiss club Ambri-Piotta, but ended his association with the club last January.

That said, the story of the lawsuit will continue to be the talk of the town, not least because of Formenton’s reputation.

Overtime

Not surprisingly, Wade Arnott declined to comment on the lawsuit.It remains to be seen how the case will conclude.

