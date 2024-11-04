Alex Formenton sues his former agent for more than $20 million

Alex Formenton is one of five members of Hockey Canada’s 2018 World Junior Team who have been charged with sexual assault.
He claims that he was not represented according to “professional standards” and that he was misinformed about the procedure for signing a new contract.
Formenton was therefore unable to sign a new contract… and was therefore unable to play in the National League in the 2022-2023 season.
In Formenton’s eyes, Wade Arnott is responsible for a significant loss of revenue between 2022 and 2024… As well as a loss of future revenue.
Alex Formenton sues former agent for $20 million while awaiting sexual assault trial.
Formenton suing for negligence and breach of contract and alleging that his agent did not provide “public relations support”
That said, the story of the lawsuit will continue to be the talk of the town, not least because of Formenton’s reputation.
