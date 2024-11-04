Should Slafkovsky already be better than Caufield and Suzuki?

Among all the talk about the Habs so far this season, not much is being said about Juraj Slafkovsky.

Stats-wise, he has six points in seven games, which isn’t bad. However, he only has one goal and his level of involvement in the offensive zone is nowhere near what it was at the end of last season.

But is this a reason to draw conclusions? According to Simon “Snake” Boisvert, the answer is yes.

He appeared on Tony Marinaro’s podcast “The Sick Podcast” to discuss the Habs’ season.

“I thought it was going to be Suzuki and Caufield this year. We’ll talk about it later this year” – Simon Boisvert

He added that his draft was weak and that the season was long after that, but it’s the fact that he’s already talking about it that gets me.

We’re talking about a first overall pick in a less-than-stellar draft who’s still learning.

He’s a great player, and it’s often slower in terms of progression for this type of player. Slafkovsky is showing encouraging signs and is putting points on the scoreboard.

In his case, you have to be patient, unlike many veterans who simply aren’t up to the task right now.

It’s just a matter of time. And when it does, it will be hard to stop, just as it was at the end of the season last year.

A young player’s progression is far from linear, and dips are normal. Don’t panic, especially after 11 games.

