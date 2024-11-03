Logan Mailloux is simply too good for the AHL

Logan Mailloux is simply too good for the AHLAuteur: Andrew Taylor
At least we can take heart from the fact that whatever isn’t working in Montreal, well, it’s working in Laval with the Rocket.
Pascal Vincent’s team has been simply dominant since the start of the season, with an 8-1-0 record.
The Rocket prevailed 6-3 over the Providence Bruins, in a game marked by the hat trick of Joshua Roy, who now ranks 5ᵉ among the AHL’s top scorers with 10 points, including seven goals in nine games.
What’s even more impressive is that Mailloux missed five games with the Laval Rocket while in the NHL, where he had three points in five games with the Montreal Canadiens.
In short, even if it’s only four games, Mailloux really does seem too strong for the AHL, at least offensively.
If Mailloux can improve in this area, he’ll easily be a top-4 defenseman in the NHL.
He’s already racking up points as a top-4 defenseman, so all he needs to do is correct his defensive shortcomings, which we unfortunately saw a lot of during his five-game NHL stint.
Logan Mailloux has 9 points in 4 AHL games this year, and 4 points in 6 career NHL games
If this kid could just learn how to defend, he’d be a clear-cut top 4 defenseman
Overtime
– Michael Hage missed yesterday’s game against Boston University for medical reasons.
Michael Hage out of University of Michigan lineup tonight “for medical reasons” @TVASports @TVASports
– This explains it, as Hage was shuffled around Friday night.
This comment about Michael Hage last game makes more sense now. https://t.co/Kra6r04lcq pic.twitter.com/4X28H1IkKf
– Et là là.
Look away Lance Stroll fans.
The Canadian is out of the #BrazilGP after spinning on the formation lap and then beaching his car in the gravel.#F1 pic.twitter.com/WUjBcmwzjW
– Wow!
To see FC Barcelona on site, that’s something! #DLCEnEurope pic.twitter.com/NaC6AZoYTs
– Indeed.
At the same time, if there’s one person we shouldn’t doubt, it’s him . https://t.co/6fp0xAcKvC
