Logan Mailloux is simply too good for the AHL

At the moment, nothing is working for the Canadiens in Montreal, as they suffered their third straight loss last night, bringing their record to 4-7-1.

At least we can take heart from the fact that whatever isn’t working in Montreal, well, it’s working in Laval with the Rocket.

Pascal Vincent’s team has been simply dominant since the start of the season, with an 8-1-0 record.

Everything is currently running smoothly and perfectly, as yesterday afternoon at Place Bell, the Laval outfit recorded a franchise-record seventh win in a row.

The Rocket prevailed 6-3 over the Providence Bruins, in a game marked by the hat trick of Joshua Roy, who now ranks 5ᵉ among the AHL’s top scorers with 10 points, including seven goals in nine games.

However, in all this, we must not forget Logan Mailloux, who, for the second time this season in the AHL, recorded four points in one game.With a goal and an assist yesterday, he now has nine points in just four games, good for first place among AHL defensemen.

What’s even more impressive is that Mailloux missed five games with the Laval Rocket while in the NHL, where he had three points in five games with the Montreal Canadiens.

And so, despite missing five games, number 24 of the Laval Rocket is at the top of the AHL.

In short, even if it’s only four games, Mailloux really does seem too strong for the AHL, at least offensively.

Because, as we all know, the problem with Mailloux has never been offensively.We all know what a great offensive player he is, especially with his excellent shooting, so the problem has always been on the defensive end.

If Mailloux can improve in this area, he’ll easily be a top-4 defenseman in the NHL.

He’s already racking up points as a top-4 defenseman, so all he needs to do is correct his defensive shortcomings, which we unfortunately saw a lot of during his five-game NHL stint.

Logan Mailloux has 9 points in 4 AHL games this year, and 4 points in 6 career NHL games If this kid could just learn how to defend, he’d be a clear-cut top 4 defenseman – The Habitant (@the_habitant) November 2, 2024

Overtime

In short, Mailloux is only 21 years old, so he still has time to solidify himself defensively and become a pillar of the Habs in the future.

– Michael Hage missed yesterday’s game against Boston University for medical reasons.

Michael Hage out of University of Michigan lineup tonight “for medical reasons” @TVASports @TVASports – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 3, 2024

– This explains it, as Hage was shuffled around Friday night.

This comment about Michael Hage last game makes more sense now. https://t.co/Kra6r04lcq pic.twitter.com/4X28H1IkKf – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 3, 2024

– Et là là.

Look away Lance Stroll fans. The Canadian is out of the #BrazilGP after spinning on the formation lap and then beaching his car in the gravel.#F1 pic.twitter.com/WUjBcmwzjW – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 3, 2024

– Wow!

– Indeed.