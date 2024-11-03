Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Plane hit by tanker! Habs were unable to leave Pittsburgh

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Plane hit by tanker! Habs were unable to leave Pittsburgh
Credit: Getty Images

Last night, after their 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canadiens’ players were supposed to head straight back to Montreal that evening.

However, this was not the case.

A problem/accident with the team’s plane forced the players to sleep in Pittsburgh.

According to Renaud Lavoie, a tanker truck crashed into one of the wings of the Habs’ plane, cancelling the Habs’ flight that evening.

As a result, the Habs players had to spend the night in Pittsburgh rather than Montreal.

It’s important to note that the same kind of event occurred last year in Pittsburgh too, when it was a bus that crashed into the Canadiens’ plane.

In short, not only did the Habs lose last night, but the players had to sleep in Pittsburgh and wait until the next day to return to the Québécois metropolis.

The Habs play their next game on Tuesday evening at the Bell Centre, starting at 7 p.m., when the Calgary Flames come to town.


Overtime

– Deserved.

– After Robert Thomas, this would be another heavy loss for the Blues.

– Coming up.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content