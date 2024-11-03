Plane hit by tanker! Habs were unable to leave Pittsburgh

Last night, after their 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canadiens’ players were supposed to head straight back to Montreal that evening.

However, this was not the case.

A problem/accident with the team’s plane forced the players to sleep in Pittsburgh.

According to Renaud Lavoie, a tanker truck crashed into one of the wings of the Habs’ plane, cancelling the Habs’ flight that evening.

Un camion-citerne percute l’avion du CH https://t.co/9BBeu6vwCb – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) November 3, 2024

As a result, the Habs players had to spend the night in Pittsburgh rather than Montreal.

It’s important to note that the same kind of event occurred last year in Pittsburgh too, when it was a bus that crashed into the Canadiens’ plane.

In short, not only did the Habs lose last night, but the players had to sleep in Pittsburgh and wait until the next day to return to the Québécois metropolis.

Overtime

The Habs play their next game on Tuesday evening at the Bell Centre, starting at 7 p.m., when the Calgary Flames come to town.

– Deserved.

– After Robert Thomas, this would be another heavy loss for the Blues.

If the Blues are without Philip Broberg, the impact will be big: ‘We’re thinking about him’ #stlblues https://t.co/3Rw1VllXSM – Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) November 3, 2024

– Coming up.