Alex Tuch pulls off a little miracle worthy of a stop-of-the-year candidate

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Last night’s 11-game schedule made for another busy Saturday in the National Hockey League.

A number of highlights caught the eye.

Here are the main ones.

1. Forward Alex Tuch makes a sensational save

Last night, two mid-pack Atlantic Division teams faced off in Detroit, as the visiting Buffalo Sabres took on the Red Wings.

It was a low-scoring game, with the Red Wings coming out on top 2-1.

Both teams’ goalies were solid, and even on the Sabres’ side, another player stood out in front of the net.

Forward Alex Tuch saved the day for his team by making two consecutive saves on his knees from the goal line.

Seriously, the second save with a little mustard could be a candidate for save of the year.

Kudos to Tuch, who gave it his all to keep his team in the game.

2. Auston Matthews avenges Mitch Marner with a hard body check

The Maple Leafs have always been known as “softs”, especially when it comes to their star forwards.

They’re generally very soft, and don’t get physically involved.

Yesterday, however, Auston Matthews came to the defense of his good friend Mitch Marner.

Marner was sent to the mat by St. Louis Blues defenseman Ryan Suter, and then Matthews came to serve up a solid double-check on Ryan Suter.

Here’s the sequence.

In short, Matthews reacted well and didn’t hesitate to avenge his teammate.

Still, the Leafs lost 4-2 to the Blues in St. Louis.

3. Golden Knights remain undefeated (8-0-0) at home this season

Once again this year, Vegas is one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are dominant, especially at home.

They’re so dominant at home that, so far, they’re undefeated at T-Mobile Arena, with all eight of their wins this season coming at home.

In fact, on their 8-3-1 record, they’re 8-0-0 at home and 0-3-1 away.

That’s a pretty impressive stat.

The Golden Knights’ 8ᵉ home win actually concluded last night in overtime, as Brett Howden played the hero against the Utah Hockey Club to give his team a 4-3 victory.

4. Canucks escape in extremis with victory over Sharks

Vancouver isn’t dominating at the start of the season, when on the contrary, it’s often harder than it should be for the Canucks.

They have a good team on paper, but the absence of Thatcher Demko in net seems to be hurting the team’s morale.

Last night, the Canucks struggled against the NHL’s worst team, the San Jose Sharks, scoring the winning goal with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

The Canucks came away with both points in extremis.

In the victory, Jake DeBrusk scored his first Canucks goal.

5. A sensational AHL goal for Donovan Sebrango

We’re off to the AHL now, to the Belleville Senators, where we witnessed a superb goal from defenseman Donovan Sebrango.

The son of former Montreal CF player Eduardo Sebrango shot between his legs without looking at the puck to score a magnificent goal.

This is truly a fine achievement for the player of Canadian and Cuban descent.


Overtime

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

This content was created with the help of AI.

