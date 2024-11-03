Alex Tuch pulls off a little miracle worthy of a stop-of-the-year candidate

Alex Tuch pulls off a little miracle worthy of a stop-of-the-year candidateAuteur: Emma Wilson
Last night’s 11-game schedule made for another busy Saturday in the National Hockey League.
Both teams’ goalies were solid, and even on the Sabres’ side, another player stood out in front of the net.
Alex Tuch was showing off some road hockey goalie skills tonight. pic.twitter.com/W2kXqwFwCy
The Maple Leafs have always been known as “softs”, especially when it comes to their star forwards.
They’re generally very soft, and don’t get physically involved.
Here’s the sequence.
Auston Matthews with a STIFF cross check on Ryan Suter after he puts Marner on his ass #LeafsForever | #StlBlues pic.twitter.com/i4NfQjppIZ
In short, Matthews reacted well and didn’t hesitate to avenge his teammate.
They’re so dominant at home that, so far, they’re undefeated at T-Mobile Arena, with all eight of their wins this season coming at home.
In fact, on their 8-3-1 record, they’re 8-0-0 at home and 0-3-1 away.
That’s a pretty impressive stat.
The Golden Knights’ 8ᵉ home win actually concluded last night in overtime, as Brett Howden played the hero against the Utah Hockey Club to give his team a 4-3 victory.
BRETT HOWDEN!
His sixth goal of the season is the @Energizer overtime winner as the @GoldenKnights improve to 8-0-0 at home! pic.twitter.com/WhfWZ9mKIT
Vancouver isn’t dominating at the start of the season, when on the contrary, it’s often harder than it should be for the Canucks.
They have a good team on paper, but the absence of Thatcher Demko in net seems to be hurting the team’s morale.
Last night, the Canucks struggled against the NHL’s worst team, the San Jose Sharks, scoring the winning goal with less than 30 seconds left in the game.
PIUS SUTER!
His second goal of the game is the game winner and was scored with just 26 seconds left in the third! pic.twitter.com/wiaqveVzDH
JAKE DEBRUSK IS A VANCOUVER CANUCK pic.twitter.com/2UG0sMgJTh
We’re off to the AHL now, to the Belleville Senators, where we witnessed a superb goal from defenseman Donovan Sebrango.
NO LOOK BETWEEN THE LEGS GOAL FROM DONOVAN SEBRANGO@BellevilleSens | #BELvsSYR pic.twitter.com/G8ZnOFPtmN
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s results.
A jam-packed Saturday opened with the @FlaPanthers sweeping the #NHLGlobalSeries Finland and closed with the @GoldenKnights improving to 8-0-0 on home ice.#NHLStats: https://t.co/b2kHCdwUox pic.twitter.com/tUPyJuxdOZ
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.