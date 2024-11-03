Arber Xhekaj: in great demand if placed on the market, says Darren Dreger

Let’s talk about Arber Xhekaj.

We don’t know what the Canadiens really think of him. Does the club love him? Does the club want to break him? Does the club want him to improve his game on the ice?

Can any of this be true?

What we do know, however, is that when the Habs have to let a defenseman go, he’s the one on the hook. Martin St-Louis left him out on several occasions recently… and he only played when the club had fewer than six healthy defensemen.

So, under the circumstances, it’s natural to wonder about his future in town. Are the Canadiens thinking of trading him? Does the club want to build around him?

According to Darren Dreger, who spoke to TSN 690 this morning, the Canadiens don’t want to part with Xhekaj, who can be part of the future if he continues to play to his strengths.

I asked @DarrenDreger today about Xhekaj and if he thinks he’s part of the Habs future. Here’s what he said on the Xhekaj question: “If Kent Hughes ever decided to put Arber Xhekaj on the trade block, there’d be double-digit teams interested in Arber Xhekaj.” Dreger also went… – Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) November 1, 2024

He also added that if the club were to place the Sheriff on the market, at least a dozen teams would be interested in getting their hands on his services from Montreal.Is anyone surprised? No. After all, we know that Xhekaj has good market value.

But what the story doesn’t tell is the price at which he could be traded. After all, I have no doubt that several teams would call to inquire about his availability.

But would it be at a price that would move the Canadiens forward?

I don’t think that the sacrosanct first choice that we once “could have” for his services has really been on the table. And I don’t think it will be in November 2024 either.

I don’t see the Habs getting the piece they want for WiFi. I see him staying for now… but to be continued.

