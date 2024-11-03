Habs: second loss in less than three weeks against the Penguins

After Thursday’s defeat in Washington, the Canadiens were back in action tonight in Pittsburgh.

Saturday Night @nhl #LetsGoPens Host #GoHabsGo – Tune In @TSN690 for @Victor_Findlay & I are on the – @Imstilljon & @MitchyGallo are with us for pre game, intermissions & post game

Here are the line ups pic.twitter.com/DLA2WoMu8T – Coach Jon Goyens (@gourmet_hockey) November 2, 2024

For the occasion, Samuel Montembeault was back in the cage.Here are the line-ups:At the end of a very tight period, Sidney Crosby broke the ice in this game.With a precise shot, he foiled Montembeault.

And just like in the first period, when no goals were scored in the second, the Penguins captain doubled his team’s lead.

Crosby 2, Canadiens 0. He had scored his team’s last four goals, having scored both Pens goals in the previous game.

For the first two periods, Josh Anderson pivoted the first line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.This experiment only lasted 40 minutes, as Kirby Dach replaced him in the third period.

This change whipped up… the fourth line. Christian Dvorak took his own rebound to reduce the deficit to one goal.

The Canadiens get on the scoreboard thanks to… Christian Dvorak!!!! pic.twitter.com/gBsFmcXzIH – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2024

Overtime

It was his first goal in 16 games.Despite pulling their goalie in the final moments, Montreal were unable to create a tie.Lane Hutson went close, but hit the post.Final score: 3-1 Penguins, who scored in an empty net. The streak of games with at least one goal for Cole Caufield now stands at four.Montreal returns to action on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre.

– Tempers flared late in the game, with Jayden Struble throwing down the gloves against Ryan Graves.

#LetsGoPens win their second straight and beat the Canadiens, 3-1. Ryan Graves engaged in a fight with Jayden Struble after the final whistle. – Kelsey Surmacz (@kelsey_surmacz4) November 3, 2024

– No penalty awarded

Definitely not an elbow straight to the head here by Acciari on Slafkovsky: pic.twitter.com/h3UqtWIvLd – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 3, 2024

– Very lucky.

Xhekaj can consider himself extremely lucky not to have been punished pic.twitter.com/DYrERYvIbZ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2024

– Far from a perfect match.

The first half of the game marked by poor decisions in puck possession for the Habs. This was the case in the defensive zone, in transition and in the offensive zone. As a result, there were several turnovers in all three zones. @RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 3, 2024

– Not his best game…

Joel Armia gives a lot back to the community.

And the community tonight is the Penguins. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) November 3, 2024

– Big check from David Savard… to Alex Newhook.