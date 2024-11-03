Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Habs: second loss in less than three weeks against the Penguins

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Habs: second loss in less than three weeks against the Penguins

After Thursday’s defeat in Washington, the Canadiens were back in action tonight in Pittsburgh.

For the occasion, Samuel Montembeault was back in the cage.

Here are the line-ups:

At the end of a very tight period, Sidney Crosby broke the ice in this game.

With a precise shot, he foiled Montembeault.

And just like in the first period, when no goals were scored in the second, the Penguins captain doubled his team’s lead.

Crosby 2, Canadiens 0. He had scored his team’s last four goals, having scored both Pens goals in the previous game.

For the first two periods, Josh Anderson pivoted the first line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

This experiment only lasted 40 minutes, as Kirby Dach replaced him in the third period.

This change whipped up… the fourth line. Christian Dvorak took his own rebound to reduce the deficit to one goal.

It was his first goal in 16 games.

Despite pulling their goalie in the final moments, Montreal were unable to create a tie.

Lane Hutson went close, but hit the post.

Final score: 3-1 Penguins, who scored in an empty net. The streak of games with at least one goal for Cole Caufield now stands at four.

Montreal returns to action on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre.


Overtime

– Tempers flared late in the game, with Jayden Struble throwing down the gloves against Ryan Graves.

– No penalty awarded

– Very lucky.

– Far from a perfect match.

– Not his best game…

– Big check from David Savard… to Alex Newhook.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content