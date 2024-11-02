Martin St-Louis made his boys sweat

Today, the Canadiens had a practice on the menu.But several minutes before taking to the ice, the club announced that veteran defenseman David Savard would be enjoying a day of treatments in preparation for practice.

It happens a lot to veterans… and yesterday, the Habs were facing shots from Alex Ovechkin. He blocked a few shots.

Defenseman David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (treatment day). Defenseman David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 1, 2024

Obviously, we were all anxious to see how the guys would react after yesterday’s tough game. Was practice going to be intense for Martin St-Louis’ men?

Nearly 10 minutes of defensive tucking. Getting the players skating this morning… pic.twitter.com/wFUReIzktQ – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 1, 2024

Clearly, the answer is yes. Patrick Friolet reports that defensive retreats were at the heart of practice, and that they got the guys skating.

We also note that Martin St-Louis had his men skate without the pucks a little later. And it wasn’t because the equipment manager had picked up the pucks too quickly, we agree.

Missing from the photo: the pucks pic.twitter.com/T1m6Z5w73a – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) November 1, 2024

End of Canadiens practice was not fun. pic.twitter.com/qVJ5j7FrRg – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 1, 2024

So the coach made his guys skate and sweat.

Yesterday, Martin St-Louis talked about vomit to illustrate his displeasure… and this lunchtime, he arranged for the guys to maybe be afraid to throw up a little. He’s probably still angry.

Overtime

Is that hard coaching I see on the horizon?

– What’s your answer?

– Please note.

While the players are doing some pretty intense one-on-one drills, Matheson and Harvey-Pinard are working with Adam Nicholas. Another hint that Matheson is trying to cure a little something pic.twitter.com/IEMy0VKuua – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) November 1, 2024

– CF Montreal: best youth core in all of MLS.

@GiveMeSport: A look at the teams with the best and most well-established young cores heading into 2025. https://t.co/6YHTPic0NG – Ben Wright (@benwright) October 31, 2024

– Still, intense.

We’re going to be on the road a lot in November

We are going to be on the road a lot in November #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/eLjMzElVDc – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 1, 2024

– Of course.