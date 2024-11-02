Skip to content
Martin St-Louis made his boys sweat

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Today, the Canadiens had a practice on the menu.

But several minutes before taking to the ice, the club announced that veteran defenseman David Savard would be enjoying a day of treatments in preparation for practice.

It happens a lot to veterans… and yesterday, the Habs were facing shots from Alex Ovechkin. He blocked a few shots.

Obviously, we were all anxious to see how the guys would react after yesterday’s tough game. Was practice going to be intense for Martin St-Louis’ men?

Clearly, the answer is yes. Patrick Friolet reports that defensive retreats were at the heart of practice, and that they got the guys skating.

We also note that Martin St-Louis had his men skate without the pucks a little later. And it wasn’t because the equipment manager had picked up the pucks too quickly, we agree.

So the coach made his guys skate and sweat.

Yesterday, Martin St-Louis talked about vomit to illustrate his displeasure… and this lunchtime, he arranged for the guys to maybe be afraid to throw up a little. He’s probably still angry.

Is that hard coaching I see on the horizon?


This content was created with the help of AI.

