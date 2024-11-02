Martin St-Louis made his boys sweat

Martin St-Louis made his boys sweatAuteur: Sarah Jones
It happens a lot to veterans… and yesterday, the Habs were facing shots from Alex Ovechkin. He blocked a few shots.
Defenseman David Savard will not participate in today’s practice (treatment day).
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 1, 2024
Obviously, we were all anxious to see how the guys would react after yesterday’s tough game. Was practice going to be intense for Martin St-Louis’ men?
Nearly 10 minutes of defensive tucking. Getting the players skating this morning… pic.twitter.com/wFUReIzktQ
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 1, 2024
We also note that Martin St-Louis had his men skate without the pucks a little later. And it wasn’t because the equipment manager had picked up the pucks too quickly, we agree.
Missing from the photo: the pucks pic.twitter.com/T1m6Z5w73a
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) November 1, 2024
End of Canadiens practice was not fun. pic.twitter.com/qVJ5j7FrRg
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 1, 2024
Yesterday, Martin St-Louis talked about vomit to illustrate his displeasure… and this lunchtime, he arranged for the guys to maybe be afraid to throw up a little. He’s probably still angry.
Slafkovsky versus Tkachuk? Okay, but how? Episode 13 of #Stanley25 is online! https://t.co/uNOw4p1kyZ pic.twitter.com/JzvAcPJJ0v
– 9millions (@9millions_) November 1, 2024
While the players are doing some pretty intense one-on-one drills, Matheson and Harvey-Pinard are working with Adam Nicholas. Another hint that Matheson is trying to cure a little something pic.twitter.com/IEMy0VKuua
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) November 1, 2024
We are going to be on the road a lot in November #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/eLjMzElVDc
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 1, 2024
