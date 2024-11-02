Kirby Dach has the worst differential in the NHL

I know, I know: differential in the NHL of 2024 is worth what it’s worth. I understand that – and I’m the first to say it’s not the most meaningful statistic.

However, like a reliever’s win-loss record in baseball, it’s worth something… if you go to extremes.

That’s why I can say that seeing Kirby Dach ranked last in the NHL (688th out of 688) with a differential of -12 isn’t exactly a promising statistic.

I know, I know: the season is young. I’m also the first to say that you have to take your time with a guy coming back from injury.

But the fact remains that it’s now November. To see a Habs player in last place in the league – and his line-mate, Alex Newhook (-9), in 682nd – is NOT a good sign.

What does -12 mean?

When you break it down, you see that Dach, who has played 11 games, has been on the ice for 12 more opponent goals than Flanelle goals at even strength. That’s more than one goal per game, which is no mean feat.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the forward needs to correct his defensive game. Did he get the message when he saw that this morning, several Canadiens players also urged Martin St-Louis to take care of the club’s defensive game?

After all, it can’t go on like this.

The good news for him? When Kirby Dach and the Canadiens are eliminated from the playoff race, maybe he’ll have a leg up on his teammates on the golf course.

-12, that’s good golf.

