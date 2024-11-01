Martin St-Louis says winning is not his priority right now

Canadiens fans are angry today after yesterday’s loss to the Washington Capitals.

On the whole, it’s not because the Habs lost that grumbling is taking hold in town.

It’s because the club got thrashed yet again. Losing games happens… But losing games like this shouldn’t happen often, and it hasn’t for a few weeks now.

Nick Suzuki is the first to say it: lately, the Habs haven’t been good enough.

The team won’t win if it continues to play like this… But according to Martin St-Louis, it’s not so bad if the defeats keep piling up.

Why not?

Because, in the coach’s eyes, the priority right now is not to win.

He said in a press briefing after today’s practice that his priority is rather to “change habits”:

Since the golf tournament, managers and players have been saying they want to be in the mix at the end of the season.

That said, how can you be in the mix if your priority isn’t winning games?

Martin St-Louis’ words are understandable in the sense that, at the moment, nothing is working for the Canadiens.

Last weekend’s two wins put things back on track for a few days… And the chain came off again this week against the Seattle Kraken.

But even if there are aspects to be corrected, the coach’s mentality has to be different. If the club takes to the ice night after night to “change habits” without even worrying about the result, the Habs will never be able to move forward in the rebuilding process.

Being used to losing games is never a good thing…

There’s a big gray cloud hanging over the Canadiens right now, and Martin St-Louis isn’t doing anything to calm things down.

You can’t say that the goal isn’t to win games when six weeks ago, everyone was saying at the golf tournament that the goal was to be in the race until the end…

It doesn’t look good, at least. And it looks a little crazy.

