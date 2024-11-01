Nick Suzuki: “We haven’t been good enough for a few weeks”.

I tried to tell you two months ago: the Habs don’t have a good team on hand.

Do I think the Habs will ever be good? Yes. I think the elements are there. But I also think it’s too early to talk about the Canadiens as a #InTheMix playoff club.

And without saying that Nick Suzuki says the same thing, it’s clear that he’s (obviously) not happy with his group.

We haven’t been good enough lately. – Nick Suzuki

Reporter: “What do you think is the message the players should get from that practice?” Nick Suzuki: “We just haven’t been good enough lately. We know what kind of team we can be, we haven’t seen that in couple of weeks. Message sent. We just need to have a good game tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/Y9RGSZlUAD – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 1, 2024

Understandably, the Habs captain said this after the club’s punishing practice. Martin St-Louis decided to get his boys skating en masse this noon, on the Washington side.

He knows his club is good, but he hasn’t seen this in a few weeks.

The problem? The season’s already been underway for a few weeks. If the club hasn’t been good enough for a few weeks, it’s because the club hasn’t been good enough since the start of the season.

That’s why Tankathon jokes are back.

Well, I didn’t think I’d have any Tankathon fun until November. I guess we’re there now! pic.twitter.com/6Zmal4Zs7G – Michel Laprise (@MLapriseRDS) November 1, 2024

Since the start of the season, the Canadiens are on a 67-point pace. That’s down from 76 last season. What progress, you ask?

67 points is one more than the Blue Jackets of 2023-2024. That season went badly in Ohio – and Pascal Vincent can tell you all about it, I imagine.

– The coach isn’t happy.

