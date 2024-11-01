Skip to content
Nick Suzuki: “We haven’t been good enough for a few weeks”.

 Auteur: Emily Smith
Nick Suzuki: “We haven’t been good enough for a few weeks”.
I tried to tell you two months ago: the Habs don’t have a good team on hand.

Do I think the Habs will ever be good? Yes. I think the elements are there. But I also think it’s too early to talk about the Canadiens as a #InTheMix playoff club.

And without saying that Nick Suzuki says the same thing, it’s clear that he’s (obviously) not happy with his group.

We haven’t been good enough lately. – Nick Suzuki

Understandably, the Habs captain said this after the club’s punishing practice. Martin St-Louis decided to get his boys skating en masse this noon, on the Washington side.

He knows his club is good, but he hasn’t seen this in a few weeks.

The problem? The season’s already been underway for a few weeks. If the club hasn’t been good enough for a few weeks, it’s because the club hasn’t been good enough since the start of the season.

That’s why Tankathon jokes are back.

Since the start of the season, the Canadiens are on a 67-point pace. That’s down from 76 last season. What progress, you ask?

67 points is one more than the Blue Jackets of 2023-2024. That season went badly in Ohio – and Pascal Vincent can tell you all about it, I imagine.


– The coach isn’t happy.

– Yes.

– Reminder: I’m worried about Tony.

This content was created with the help of AI.

