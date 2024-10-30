The Canadiens are worth almost three billion dollars

In the last few days, we’ve learned that three NHL clubs are approaching (or worth) at least three billion dollars. The Maple Leafs, Rangers and Canadiens came to mind.

And clearly, without saying that the Habs have hit the three-billion-dollar mark, they’ve come close.

According to Sportico, which published the most recent data, the Canadiens are worth $2.93 billion (in U.S. currency, of course) in October 2024. That’s an increase of 29% in one year.

The 2024 @NHL Franchise Valuations are here courtesy of @Sportico. Check them out here ; https://t.co/JKxQH078JH. What’s your biggest surprise? Where does your team rank? #Hockey #Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/fQE9gBXCBj – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 30, 2024

That’s obviously a lot of money.

Toronto and New York (3.66 and 3.25) are the only two franchises worth more than $3 billion. They’re up 38% and 33%, respectively. Still.

Geoff Molson, who saw property taxes drop at the Bell Centre, made a good deal when he bought the Canadiens for over $500 million in 2009. Clearly, he got his money’s worth.

To think that in 2001, George Gillett bought over 80% of the Canadiens, the Bell Centre and Molson’s entertainment division for $275 million. Times change, eh?

I note that the Boston Bruins are ranked #4 at $2.67 billion. But more importantly, their increase over the past year is 50%, which is still pretty intense. No?

The Oilers ($2.4 billion, 51% increase) are also worth noting… as is the Utah HC. The situation is different, of course, but the increase over last year is 78%.

Hockey is the sport I never knew I needed. Utah HC up 4-1! pic.twitter.com/2mV7nt2dmb – Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) October 29, 2024

Clearly, the Coyotes aren’t considered an “inactive” franchise and the Salt Lake City club isn’t considered a new club, from what we can understand of the situation.

These are big bucks.