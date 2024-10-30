Skip to content
Kyle Dubas’ grandmother criticized the Penguins’ on Twitter

 Auteur: David Miller
Credit: Getty Images
After leaving him out (a few times) even though he was healthy, the Penguins decided to send Tristan Jarry to the AHL for conditioning purposes.

And the decision got people talking.

Even Kyle Dubas’ grandmother got involved…

Underneath the Penguins’ post, in which we read that Jarry has been sent to Wilkes-Barre in the AHL, Dubas’ grandmother wrote that the Penguins “need to get their act together” and that it’s “time to realize we need to move on to another call” in the goalie’s case.

That’s really… special. TVA Sports also has an article on the subject.

The story doesn’t say whether Kyle Dubas saw this comment under the original Penguins post.

But if he did, I find it hard to believe that he was very happy to know that his grandmother was getting involved… And criticizing his work directly on social networks.

It’s not the first time, though, that Kyle Dubas’s grandmother has been in the news.

She fought with Leafs fans on Twitter after seeing Kyle Dubas leave the Toronto organization, and it made headlines at the time too.

She’s involved in her grandson’s activities, at least!

This content was created with the help of AI.

