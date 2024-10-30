Jake Evans wants to stay in Montreal: Kent Hughes can’t let him go

It’s often said that it takes time for a player to reach his full potential.

The perfect example is Jake Evans.

He’s (already) in his fifth full season in the NHL at 28, and we’ve noticed since the start of the season that he’s in his prime. After all, he’s one of the Habs’ best forwards…

There’s been a lot of talk about him lately, and that’s to be expected: Evans is one of the few players to show up night after night on the ice.

I’ve heard he takes the team’s success to heart, and I’ve heard he hates to lose.

That said, he plays an important role in the Habs line-up, and the timing is right for him, because at the end of the season, the center will be out of contract.

He’ll be entitled to complete autonomy and will – no doubt – be in line for a pay rise.

For the record, his current contract pays him $1.7 million per season.

But even though his contract is about to expire, Evans prefers not to think about it… Because in his head, it’s pretty clear.

He wants to play in Montreal, as stated in an article by Richard Labbé (La Presse):

I’ve been part of this team for a while now, I’ve lived through the highs and lows, and now there are several lows this season… but I want to help this team get back on its feet. – Jake Evans

When Phillip Danault left, the Canadiens found themselves with a major hole at center.

Even worse: the departure of the Québécois had a direct impact on the club’s defensive play because he was doing his job the right way.

That said, I think Jake Evans is the Canadiens’ Phillip Danault right now.

He’s playing on the top-9, he’s being used for almost everything, he’s excellent on the power play, he’s capable of producing offensively when needed… And he’s playing for the logo up front, not the name on the back.

We don’t know what Jake Evans’ demands will be, but I wouldn’t hesitate to offer him a contract at $3.5 – $4M per season. Christian Dvorak earns more than that annually and we all know how useful he is in the lineup…

All this to say that Jake Evans is too important to Montreal for the Canadiens to see him leave for free in the summer of 2025. Kent Hughes shouldn’t trade him unless the Habs are “really behind” the other clubs at the trade deadline, and if Evans finishes the season in Montreal, he needs to be there for the start of the next one too.

