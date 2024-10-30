Habs: Another loss and it was Juraj Slafkovsky’s turn to show arrogance towards the media

Let’s talk about what happened after yesterday’s game. We’ll come back to the game a little later.

After the Canadiens’ 8-2 loss to the Kraken, several members of the Canadiens were in front of the media. Coach Martin St-Louis was obviously among them.

And it quickly became apparent that his sense of humor didn’t seem to have the same effect as 2022.

“We’re having trouble with Tuesdays”. -Martin St-Louis@Antichambre pic.twitter.com/ZTdFOUrfvk – RDS (@RDSca) October 30, 2024

St-Louis didn’t look like himself after yesterday’s game. He often repeated (sometimes after long pauses) that he needed to see the game again before assessing it in front of the media.

That’s nothing to bring back those who wanted his head last week.

A few days after saying he doesn’t take criticism from people he wouldn’t turn to for advice, St-Louis nonetheless lost another high-scoring game… once again “forgetting” to call a time-out at 3-0.

I guess no one important told him to do that last week. And I guess he forgot that he’s not talking to the media, he’s talking to the fans of the Montreal Canadiens.

By the way, Jean-Nicolas Blanchet is right: if Patrick Roy or Dominique Ducharme had said something like that (about criticism and advice) last week, it wouldn’t have gone over so well.

And maybe it showed, last night, in the way people perceived the Habs coach’s post-game comments. Because even if he says he understands the fans’ frustration, his popularity is still fading publicly.

I’ve seen enough. pic.twitter.com/u9eJvWw1Je – Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) October 30, 2024

I also wonder how inspired Juraj Slafkovsky was by this way of responding to the media. After all, after the game, he imitated his coach (and Cole Caufield) by being arrogant.

When asked what was preventing the club from keeping its momentum, Slaf replied that he wasn’t in a position to say… before adding that journalists will find out and write it down.

Reporter: “Is there something you can identify why you’re unable to kinda maintain momentum sometimes?” Juraj Slafkovsky: “No but I’m sure you guys will figure it out & will write about it, (about) what’s wrong. Right now, the wrong thing is that they scored 8 times on us & we… pic.twitter.com/TpUhGmHBtK – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2024

Slaf, who hasn’t shied away from criticizing Hockey Slovakia in recent weeks, was arrogant.

But you know what, Slaf? Let’s get the ball rolling and take a look at what went wrong yesterday. You got it!

1. Let’s even be honest and start with a positive: Slaf has seven points in seven games this season. Yesterday, he picked up his sixth assist on Cole Caufield’s goal #9 (!).

The Slovak didn’t start the game on the first line. But as soon as he got his foot in the door, the Habs were able to score. Clearly, he had more impact than Shane Wright… even if his club lost.

2. Samuel Montembeault gave away five goals on ten shots. It’s easy to point the finger at him, as he’s really making us forget his good start to the season in recent weeks.

He didn’t make all the saves he needed to keep his club in the game and become a true #1 in the NHL. And it was his stick that paid the price, in the end.

Montembeault was pulled from the game and the stick paid the price… : RDS pic.twitter.com/BMHSnpAAPf – RDS (@RDSca) October 30, 2024

Cayden Primeau (three goals on thirteen shots) was “better” than Monty, who was supposedly in his zone before the game, but… for what it’s worth.

Montembeault, at least, was accountable: he went before the media after the game. And unsurprisingly, he wasn’t exactly smiling. But at least he wasn’t arrogant.

That’s going straight in the garbage can. – Samuel Montembeault on his game

3. Surprise: the fans didn’t like the show.

It’s going to be fun in front of the Bell Centre after the game… Cheer up, guys! (2 times in 8 days) https://t.co/yGeFDmWOo9 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 30, 2024

You really have to consider the fact that anyone who buys a ticket to a Canadiens game is likely to see a crap game. And there are no refunds in such cases.

4. Slaf needs to know why the club can’t build momentum or show consistency? You’d think there’d be some overconfidence, in all this.

Is it possible that the guys thought they’d “turned the corner” after the weekend’s two good games?

5. Josh Anderson scored late in the game. I’ve never seen a player celebrate a goal so poorly in the NHL – and Christian Dvorak has been with the Canadiens since 2021.

But I’m okay with that. There was nothing to celebrate.

6. Once again, Lane Hutson played a lot (only Cayden Primeau played more than him): the defender was used for 23 minutes and 27 seconds. And he was good.

He sometimes makes mistakes, but that’s part of the game. It’s a good thing he’s here… but we can’t wait for Kaiden Guhle’s return.

Every Habs player on the ice will be giving Lane Hutson a pat on the back after his turnaround at the blue line. On his return to the bench, the young man sits down, then is joined by Martin St-Louis, who speaks to him for 10-15 seconds. Lane nods in agreement… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 30, 2024

7. Marc De Foy wrote this morning that the Habs lacked grit or will. There are still a lot of things to correct before becoming a good team… or even a #InTheMix team .

Allow me a brief positive aside – I don’t know how recent it is or isn’t, but the touch of levity in the tone of the CH’s social platforms is really spot on and refreshing. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/pzgyekNFSn – Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) October 30, 2024

Overtime

But hey: at least the club is light on X.

This morning, the Canadiens practice in Brossard at 11am. I wonder what the Canadiens’ coach is going to put his emphasis on, given that everything seems to need work. Other than the Caufield shot, that is.

But speaking of shooting: tomorrow, Alex Ovechkin’ s Pierre-Luc Dubois Capitals are on the menu. If he’s badly watched, he could beat the Flannel single-handedly.