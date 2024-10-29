Slafkovsky, Guhle and Justin Barron: a regular jersey in practice

Over the past few days, the Canadiens have consistently had three players on the sidelines: Juraj Slafkovsky, Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron. All three were injured.But all three are clearly making progress.

According to Renaud Lavoie’s live report from the Flanelle’s practice, all three players took part in the club’s regular practice with jerseys allowing them to receive contact.

Kaiden Guhle gets closer to a return to action as he has a regular jersey at practice. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 29, 2024

Justin Barron and Juraj Slafkovsky also at morning skate wearing regular jerseys. @CanadiensMTL – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 29, 2024

Slafkovsky and Guhle are players who will play if they’re healthy. We’ll have to wait and see what Martin St-Louis has to say on the subject, but it’s questionable whether they’ll return to action tonight against the Kraken.

Barron? If he’s ready, we’ll see.

Details to follow…

Overtime

– Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is making progress too.

Good news from the Canadiens: Slafkovsky, Guhle and Barron all take part in morning practice in regular jerseys.

Harvey-Pinard is also around in a non-contact jersey. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) October 29, 2024

