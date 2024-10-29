Skip to content
Slafkovsky, Guhle and Justin Barron: a regular jersey in practice

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Over the past few days, the Canadiens have consistently had three players on the sidelines: Juraj Slafkovsky, Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron. All three were injured.

But all three are clearly making progress.

According to Renaud Lavoie’s live report from the Flanelle’s practice, all three players took part in the club’s regular practice with jerseys allowing them to receive contact.

Slafkovsky and Guhle are players who will play if they’re healthy. We’ll have to wait and see what Martin St-Louis has to say on the subject, but it’s questionable whether they’ll return to action tonight against the Kraken.

Barron? If he’s ready, we’ll see.

Details to follow…


This content was created with the help of AI.

