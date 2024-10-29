Trevor Zegras: “Keep an eye on Nashville”.

Trevor Zegras falls into the prestigious “forever linked to the Canadiens” category in the rumour mill. Wayne Simmons, Jaromir Jagr and Pierre-Luc Dubois are also on the list.

I could name 1,000 others, but I have a life to live.

Of course, there’s no telling whether Zegras will end up playing for the Canadiens. That said, the more time passes, the greater the chance that he’ll leave Anaheim one day.

If that’s the case, it’s logical to assume that the Habs will want to take a chance. After all, he’s been linked with the player in the past, and that’s the kind of gamble the Canadiens can take.

At the right price, of course.

I don’t know to what extent the player’s start to the season, which is less and less productive as the years go by, will push a team to get him out of Anaheim at the right price, but it’s clear that some must be thinking about it.

This is the best time for the Canadiens to pick up Trevor Zegras, they need a change and the Habs are the perfect team. With the uncertainty at forward and the injury to Laine, I’d add him and rebalance the top 6, keep an eye on Nashville on this one. pic.twitter.com/26DCqNYxgR – David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) October 28, 2024

And of those, David Ettedgui tells us to keep an eye on the Nashville Predators.

The Preds are a team that isn’t afraid to make big moves. They’re a team that develops defensemen like no one else. It’s also a team that’s off to a bad start this season.

It wouldn’t be a bad bet… depending on the price, of course.

Note also that in his tweet, Ettedgui refers to the Habs as the perfect team for Zegras. It’s not the first time we’ve heard that, and I wonder what Martin St-Louis thinks of it.

Last month, Elliotte Friedman said he no longer believed in Zegras in Montreal. Where do we stand on October 29?