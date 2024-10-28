Mike Matheson is producing at the best rate of his career

Mike Matheson is off to a strange start this season. His offensive production is superb, while many fans are disappointed with his defensive performance.Despite all the hype about Matheson, the 30-year-old defenseman is currently excelling in the points department.

In fact, he’s currently producing at the best rate of his career. With eight points in nine games, he’s on track to finish the season with around 72 points (72.88 to be exact). He collected 62 points last season, which was his best NHL campaign in terms of points.

Say what you will about Mike Matheson, he’s still a top-10 defenseman with 8 points in 9 games. 5th ex aequo to be more precise. His market value is still high! #CH #Habs #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/yZIFnDIAX8 – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) October 28, 2024

Don’t get too excited. That’s if he keeps up his points-per-game pace and plays every game for the Canadiens this season.

You never know, it could happen, but we all agree that he could be in for some tougher times that will slow him down.

The same goes for Cole Caufield. With his eight goals in nine games, he should theoretically finish the season with 72 goals! We all know that’s extremely unlikely.

On the other hand, we have to admit that Matheson’s performances have been excellent. With Guhle away, he and Hutson have had to spend a lot of time on the ice, which becomes very exhausting, especially when they’re playing two games in two nights.

Matheson is off to such a good start that he ranks fifth in the entire NHL for points among defensemen. He’s tied with Victor Hedman, Shea Theodore, Adam Fox and Josh Morrissey. Not bad!

On a slightly less glorious note, Matheson leads the NHL… in penalty minutes.

NHL Skater stat leaders as of October 28th: Goals: Nico Hischier (9 goals)

Assists: Makar & Stone (13 assists)

Points: Mark Stone (17 points)

Plus/minus: Koepke & Cuylle (+10)

PIMS: Mike Matheson (23 pims)

OT Goals: Leon Draisaitl (2 goals)

Game-winners: Mackinnon & Draisaitl (3… pic.twitter.com/CdKiY3Qw4j – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 28, 2024

His 23 penalty minutes put him ahead of Brenden Dillon, who has played three more games than him!

There’s only one thing left for him to do to complete his excellent start to the season. He needs to find the back of the net for the first time!

