Brent Burns bought 100 cheeseburgers for his teammates

When you’re hungry late at night, McDonald’s is often an easy option. What if I told you that’s exactly what the Carolina Hurricanes did on Saturday?

That’s what Brent Burns told Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.

What did the Hurricanes do for a post game meal Saturday night after their plane broke down and they had to bus from Seattle to Vancouver?

– Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 28, 2024

The problem is, hockey players need to eat something a little healthier than hamburgers. Brent Burns and his crew were “forced” to eat at McDonald’s when their plane broke down in Seattle on Saturday.

Normally, players eat a post-game meal on the plane. This option was no longer available, as the team was now forced to travel by bus from Seattle to Vancouver.

That’s when Burns came up with the idea of buying a hundred McDonald’s cheeseburgers online.

Burns approached a random driver sometime after midnight and asked if he would take him through the drive through. Imagine this dude knocking on your window at that hour? pic.twitter.com/0Ua9ViJRmi – Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 28, 2024

Overtime

That would solve the problem, except that when the Hurricanes arrived at the restaurant, only the drive-thru was open and the team bus was too big to fit in the aisle.The solution was to ask another customer to help them pick up their order.As Murphy mentioned, it must be scary to be approached by someone who looks like Brent Burns late at night.Against all odds, the person agreed to help and the Hurricanes were able to eat after their game against the Kraken.

