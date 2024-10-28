Brent Burns bought 100 cheeseburgers for his teammates

Brent Burns bought 100 cheeseburgers for his teammatesAuteur: Emily Smith
When you’re hungry late at night, McDonald’s is often an easy option. What if I told you that’s exactly what the Carolina Hurricanes did on Saturday?
That’s what Brent Burns told Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.
What did the Hurricanes do for a post game meal Saturday night after their plane broke down and they had to bus from Seattle to Vancouver?
– Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 28, 2024
The problem is, hockey players need to eat something a little healthier than hamburgers. Brent Burns and his crew were “forced” to eat at McDonald’s when their plane broke down in Seattle on Saturday.
That’s when Burns came up with the idea of buying a hundred McDonald’s cheeseburgers online.
Burns approached a random driver sometime after midnight and asked if he would take him through the drive through. Imagine this dude knocking on your window at that hour? pic.twitter.com/0Ua9ViJRmi
– Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 28, 2024
Overtime
– This will be an emotional moment for him.
“It’s always weird to come back and be on the other side” https://t.co/EpTJE7m2Tr
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 28, 2024
– It’s going very badly for the Oilers.
The Oilers announce Connor McDavid will not return to tonight’s game due to a lower body injury.
(@EdmontonOilers) pic.twitter.com/f64UJRM2zM
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2024
– Very inspiring!
As a youngster, Jessica Campbell dreamed of playing for the Montreal Canadiens, thanks in part to Manon Rhéaume!
See their full interview on the RDS YouTube channel herehttps://t.co/UcTHSiW1sS pic.twitter.com/5kfyfCNfHi
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) October 28, 2024
– There will be an LPHF game in Quebec City.
BREAKING: The #PWHL will play a neutral site game between Montreal and Ottawa in Quebec City on January 19th at Videotron Centre, according to @PatLaprade
– PWHL Report (@PWHL_Report) October 28, 2024